CANTON — Because of an uptick in applications, additional donations are being sought for the Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, which provides energy assistance to state households that can't meet energy expenses and that are not eligible for state or federal assistance.
This year's increase is because of lower temperatures, inflation and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campaign is a cooperative effort among the fund’s 19 sponsoring energy companies, the general public and the corporate community to raise $500,000 and help an anticipated 1,000 households.
For more information about the fund and how to apply, visit your local Salvation Army Corps community center (salvationarmyma.org), call 800-262-1320, or visit magoodneighbor.org.