Structural project engineer Eric Ohanian of Tighe & Bond has been named a 2020 Young Professional of the Year by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts.
This award recognizes the accomplishments of young engineers by highlighting their work, and the resulting impact on society.
Ohanian has been a key contributor to the successful rise of Tighe & Bond’s bridge design and assessment practice over the past few years. Tighe & Bond, based in Westfield, has several Berkshire County clients.
Ohanian will be honored by the council, alongside other award recipients, at its 2021 awards gala.