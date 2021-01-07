Tighe & Bond of Westfield, which has several Berkshire-based clients, has been named a finalist in the 2020 Engineering Excellence Awards by the American Council of Engineering Cos. of Massachusetts for transforming the Mount Tom coal-fired power plant in Holyoke into the state’s largest community solar and energy storage facility.
The firm conducted the work in conjunction with a team of subconsultants and property owner ENGIE North America.
Tighe & Bond and the rest of the project team will be honored at the next Engineering Excellence Awards gala this year.