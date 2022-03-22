NORTH ADAMS — MSK Engineers of Bennington, Vt.. a team of civil engineers working on innovations in the identification and replacement of lead drinking water service lines, was chosen the winner of small business accelerator Lever Inc.'s Bennington County Intrapreneur Challenge and received the $25,000 first prize.
This funding will help MSK’s team advance their novel approach to identify lead drinking water pipes, which it plans to bring to other municipalities in the region and beyond.
Authentic Designs was chosen as runner-up by the panel of judges who heard pitches from the five finalists March 18 in Arlington, Vt.
The three other finalists were Old Mill Road Media, the publisher of Berkshire Magazine; Grateful Dog Training; and Star Wind Turbines. The challenge was Lever’s first in Vermont.