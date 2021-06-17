PITTSFIELD — The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ Berkshire Consultants Network will hold its annual dinner meeting at 6 p.m. June 24 at Zucchini's Restaurant at 1331 North St. in Pittsfield. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. A video, "Experiencing Hubble — The Greatest Images of the Universe" by David M. Meyer, will be shown following dinner. The reservation deadline is June 21.
The cost for IEEE members and guests is $10 per person. Cost for non-members is $30, $33 or $35 per person. Those who do not eat will be admitted free but registration is required. Information: James Mcveigh, 413-473-7511; mcveigh@computer.org