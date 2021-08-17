PITTSFIELD — Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor Stephen P. Galib will present “Estate Planning — It’s for Everyone,” when the Berkshire Section of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ Life Affinity Group holds a dinner meeting Aug. 26 at Zucchini’s Restaurant, 1331 North St.
Cocktails will be served at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30. The presentation will take place after dinner.
The fee is $20 per person for IEEE members and guests; $45 for nonmembers. Those who do not eat dinner will be admitted free, but registration is required. The registration deadline is Friday.
Reservations/inquiries: Richard Kolodziejczyk; 413-655-2623, or rkolod@IEEE.org.