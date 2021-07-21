PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Section of the Electrical & Electronics Engineers’ Berkshire Consultants Network will hold its next meeting July 29 at Mazzeo’s Ristorante. A presentation titled “Experiencing Hubble: The Greatest Images of the Universe” will take place. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7. The video will take place after dinner. The deadline for reservations is July 26.
The cost is $20 per person for IEEE members and guests; $40 per person for non-members. Those who do not eat dinner will be admitted free, but are still required to register. Reservation/inquiries: Richard Kolodziejczyk, 655-2623, rkolod@IEEE.org.