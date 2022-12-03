Entrepreneurship for All appoints Meralis Hood as CEO

LOWELL — Meralis T. Hood has been appointed chief executive officer of Entrepreneurship for All, which is based in Lowell but has a chapter in Pittsfield.
A national nonprofit executive and bilingual veteran educator, Hood will lead the organization’s expansion plan with a goal to serve 50,000 entrepreneurs through its English and Spanish language programs by 2030.
She replaces David Parker, who helped launch and grow the program alongside founding sponsor Gururaj “Desh” Deshpande, for over 10 years. While he will be stepping down as CEO, Parker will continue to provide his guidance to EforAll as a board member.
Hood most recently served as market president for City Year, a national educational nonprofit that partners with public schools to help students stay on track to graduate high school.