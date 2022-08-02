Entrepreneurship for All awards $2,750 to winners at latest pitch contest

ADAMS — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County awarded $2,750 to the winners of its semi-annual All-Ideas Pitch Contest, which was held recently at St. Mark’s Church.
First prize of $1,000 went to Dana Grieb, of Pittsfield, for Bumblebee Pet Care, providing specialized care to cats and dogs, while offering equal pay and profit sharing to employees.
The second place prize of $750 went to Gwen Miller, of Lanesborough, for her concept for Berkshire Nature Daycare, a nature-based early education and day care program to support families and address the “day care desert” in the region.
The third place prize of $500 went to Pittsfield’s Sabrina Powell for her efforts to launch 413 Westside Rollers, a roller rink and entertainment center for Berkshire families. She was also the winner of the audience-voted “Fan Favorite” award, which earned her an additional $500 grant.
EforAll Berkshire County runs two to three pitch contests each year. The next one is slated for late fall in Dalton.