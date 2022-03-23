BOSTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is accepting applications from New England communities for its healthy communities grant program through May 9. Fifteen cooperative agreements are scheduled to be awarded.
The program provides an opportunity for community organizations to identify and reduce environmental risks, resulting in improved human health protection, better quality of life, advanced resilience, and preserved/restored ecosystems to address their local priorities in conjunction with EPA focus areas.
Full descriptions of the target investment and target program areas can be found in the 2022 Healthy Communities Grant Program Request for Applications at https://tinyurl.com/2j92v4eh.
Informational webinars will take place April 5 and April 14. These information sessions are optional, but RSVPs are required. Registration forms can be found in the request for applications. Information: https://www3.epa.gov/region1/eco/uep/hcgp.html.