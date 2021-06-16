BOSTON — Under a settlement reached by a coalition of 11 states that was co-led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has agreed to require the chemical industry to provide the agency with information about the use and importation of asbestos needed to protect the public from the serious health risks posed by exposure to highly toxic asbestos.
The settlement follows a December ruling from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in favor of the coalition, mandating EPA to impose the reporting requirements on the chemical industry. The Trump Administration’s Department of Justice filed a motion challenging that decision, but this settlement — reached with the Biden Administration’s EPA — ensures that EPA will have to act under the court’s mandate to move forward with the required reporting.