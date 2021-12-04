PITTSFIELD — Imagine moving to a location where the opportunity is greater but the language is different, the financial system confusing and the cultural touchstones that you previously relied upon unfamiliar.
Catheryn Chacon and Liliana Atanacio went through this experience when they came to the Berkshires in 2005 and 2008, respectively. They know many others who have had similar experiences, and now they want to help them.
Chacon, who is from Colombia, and Atanacio, from Mexico, are the co-presidents of Latinas413, an organization formed last year to empower and assist Latinas in the Berkshires in gathering social and economic capital, and to inform them of local resources that they can access. Latinas413, sponsored by the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires in Great Barrington, has a Facebook page and Instagram account, and is working at becoming incorporated as a nonprofit organization.
We spoke with Chacon and Atanacio recently about the organization, their backgrounds and the adjustments they have made to their new communities.
QWhy did you choose to name your organization Latinas413?
Chacon: The connection between our heritage and where we’re living now.
Atanacio: I think we feel part of the Berkshires, and I think it was important to let everybody know that we feel part of it. ... This has turned out to be our home now, so, we chose the phone [area] code.
QWhy did you feel a need to form this type of organization here?
Atanacio: There was a lot of need in the community, especially during the pandemic, where Latina women were getting laid off or had to step out [of the workforce] because they had to take care of their kids. They felt isolated a little bit. The idea behind it was just to connect everybody.
Chacon: I think the need is out there still. There are so many organizations offering great services, but, unfortunately, language is a big barrier, and also, the community is not connected. Information doesn’t flow.
I think it was important to reach out to each other and connect with each other. The response was just amazing. Everybody started sharing stories about their life and how excited they were that this group finally happened. ... This was a need that all of us had.
QSo, you’re filling a void, am I correct?
Chacon: I feel like there aren’t a lot of organizations that have a singular mission, and our mission is toward the Latina women in the Berkshires. From there, of course, it extends to their families and everything. ... We wanted to focus on something that a lot of people overlooked, not only in this community, but in many places in the United States. It’s a very overlooked group.
QWhy are Latina women overlooked as a group?
Chacon: Our presence here is a systemic change [from] the past. Women are [now] the persons who are serving the whole. [In the past], there was not a lot of pressure to get a higher education or a job with longer hours. We’re kind of getting out of that.
It’s opening up those spaces that weren’t open for us before, or it was hard to see our group in there, and now we see a lot of people getting interested about these things.
Atanacio: It’s also representation. [Latina] women don’t feel like they belong in some places because there hasn’t been anybody [in those places] before. It’s one of the main things right now that we’re focusing on. I think it’s important that everybody knows, all the girls that we’re trying to reach out to, what Latina women are doing, so they feel empowered and motivated to do so, too.
Chacon: We talk about being sisters to each other.
QWhat are your plans for helping Latinas economically?
Chacon: There is a big need for financial literacy among the Latina community. ... We come from another country, like Colombia, Ecuador or Mexico, and we come from a different financial system, so, we need to get information that everybody [here] already knows.
QWhy is the financial system so different in the countries that you come from?
Chacon: It depends on what social level you are at in our countries.
Atanacio: Credit cards, right? You use a credit card, but for us who are immigrants ... we just got here. I was 36 when I got my first credit card. And you have to learn how to use it, how to apply to this, how many [benefits] am I eligible for, certain loans, how does the whole system work in general, and how do I transmit that on to my kids?
Chacon: That generational wealth. That’s one of the things that we want to focus on. How can you buy property? How can you start [obtaining] loans for a business?
We have a lot of women who want to start their own businesses, and it was amazing how much they want to learn. Just giving them little tips, or helping them make a connection with someone from the bank, or a lender or something like that. It makes a big difference, especially if that person speaks Spanish or can maybe find someone who can translate.
QHow are you transmitting this information to your members?
Chacon: We have been doing some posts, but we are going to be doing Zoom meetings, especially during the wintertime, when we have a bigger audience. ... We’re going to partner, hopefully, with some of the banks — that is our goal. Maybe create some booklets or other training, as well.
And, we want to expand it, and not only to people who are 30-plus. We want to reach the kids, the teenagers, about how I can start saving, how can I apply for a credit card, how can I pay for college and how to tell my parents how to help me when I’m in college.
I came here when I was 15. I had my parents here, but they were used to the old system, so, I started managing the finances for my family because it was easier for me because I already knew the language. It was easier for me to ask the questions they couldn’t ask. We want to help people make that connection.
I wish we had a group like this before, where we could ask each other, answer questions, even sensitive questions like, “If I’m undocumented, can I go to college?” “What do I have to do to prove that I live here?” “How do you get from the house to the college on the bus?” Things that seem so little.
QIt must be a big adjustment when you first move here.
Chacon: Around the holidays, yes,
Atanacio: I grew up in a family with almost 100 members. I think that was one of the struggles when I moved here. ... Where is everybody? Why am I so alone here? I know I chose to be here, but I was disconnected — so alone I was almost punishing myself for not being able to connect with my family. ...
I remember somebody invited me to their house for Thanksgiving, and for me, it was shocking. But, later on, I understood the kindness of that action.
QWhy was it so shocking?
Atanacio: It was not my family [that invited her]. That was a big deal. ... On Thanksgiving, you usually invite who you’re closest to.
QYou recently told my colleague, Felix Carroll, that you hoped to have a physical location for Latinas413 at some point. How is the search going?
Atanacio: We got an offer from a church on Wendell Avenue [in Pittsfield]. But, honestly, I think we need to settle in a place and really be able to hire somebody to be there, because we know we’re going to get a lot of people. I don’t think we’re at that point yet.
QWhen do you think you will be?
Atanacio: I would say June. It’s in our budget. ... Right now, we’re doing the fundraising, starting to donate, creating a newsletter and realizing what we’re doing. ... We’re getting the funds and applying for some grants, so, hopefully, we’ll have a space.