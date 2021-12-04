The fledgling Latinas413 — its mission is to assist, empower and inform Latinas in the Berkshires with their social and economic capital, and to be a source for area resources — was formed last year to fill a void in the region. "I feel like there aren't a lot of organizations that have a singular mission, and our mission is toward the Latina women in the Berkshires," says Catheryn Chacon, left, co-president along with Liliana Atanacio, right. "From there, of course, it extends to their families and everything. ... We wanted to focus on something that a lot of people overlooked, not only in this community, but in many places in the United States. It's a very overlooked group."