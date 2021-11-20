PITTSFIELD — Joshua Kleederman majored in mechanical engineering at Tufts University, then went on to become a prosthodontist, a dentist that specializes in the restoration and replacement of teeth.
At first glance, it appears that engineering and dentistry would have little in common. But, take a closer look. Kleederman, whose practice is located in Williamstown, said the same principles that go into building a house pertain to the restructuring of a mouth — just on a smaller scale.
We talked to Kleederman, a practicing dentist for 40 years, about his career choice and his practice.
Q: Did you intend to become an engineer when you graduated from college?
A: No. I come from a family of physicians and dentists.
There's a big sort of professional ethic growing up; you sort of get preprogrammed. ... When I went to college ... there was never a thought I wouldn't go. ... You have to major in something.
In those days, it was the era of post-Sputnik. Everything was science and medicine. So, I went off to school and thought engineering was what I would do, at least to start, with an eye that maybe it would be the undergraduate degree that I could do so that I could go to medical school.
Q: How did dentistry eventually enter the picture?
A: My personal story was that I had some dental injury and needed to go to my dentist for treatment; it might have been the beginning of my sophomore year.
I had to drive back from Boston to New Jersey to see my family dentist, who happened to be my cousin. I remember very clearly that weekend that I went down there, I went to his office, and when he treated me, literally, a lightbulb went off in my head.
I kind of knew I didn't want to follow my father's footsteps in medicine, and all of a sudden this thing loomed, like the answer. This was what I was going to do. ... It just never occurred to me until that weekend.
Q: What grabbed you?
A: I didn't know a vitamin from a screwdriver when it came to dentistry, but I just liked what he was doing. ... I had also spent a lot of time in areas not in New Jersey, in Maine, and a lot of time in Vermont working in a summer camp in country that was very rural. I knew that, as an engineer, the path of that career would take me to cities where I did not want to live.
Q: You mentioned that you didn't want to follow in your father's footsteps in medicine. What was he like?
A: The consummate Norman Rockwell physician in a white coat, that was my father. He was literally the Marcus Welby of Linden, N.J. ...
When my sister graduated from high school, there was a class of 550 or something, and he looked at the graduation list and said that he had delivered half of that graduating class. He was not an obstetrician, he was a GP (general practitioner). But, in the 1950s, you did it all. I remember he'd show up in the morning, after being on call delivering babies, reeking of ether, because that's what they were using.
Q: Why did you decide to concentrate on a dental specialty like restoring teeth?
A: I went to the University of Pennsylvania Dental School. I didn't know much about it (dentistry). ... You learn what you're interested in. ...
There are various specialties. But, the prosthodontists — and there weren't that many — those instructors that had prosthetic training ... they were the quarterbacks of these complex cases. They called the plays. They made treatment plans. ... They had great skills.
The thought process, the analysis, was less on frontline emergency care and more on planning and aesthetics and function. It was the 10,000-foot view of oral health and for complex cases. And that really appealed to me.
Again, I admired these people. I wanted to do what they were doing. I went to [Boston University] to continue on in the graduate program on prosthetics.
Q: How much engineering is involved in prosthetic dentistry?
A: A lot. In prosthetic dentistry, there's a lot of material and a lot of material science, even structural analysis. Both aspects of it. One is to understand studies that involve materials, how metals work; the whole chemistry and material science is very much an engineering offshoot. The other piece of it is sort of the physics, the instructional physics, of the forces in the mouth, tension and compression issues.
Q: How does physics enter into the picture?
A: Well, forces. You bite. Vectors. The cross-sectional area of, say, a supporting structure, like you're making an I-beam thing. ... Lever arms and forces. ...
Let's take another analogy.
Say you were building a house. How do you figure out how to truss the roof, or do you need a special beam to take out a wall or is there enough support?
Engineers will figure that out. They will do a mathematical analysis of what's required about how to keep this building upright, watching for collapsing or swaying or mending. The same thing goes on in the mouth. It's just a matter of scale.
I get into conversations with people all the time who are carpenters, or other trades, and we have the same issues. It's just tiny in the mouth.
Q: Has technology changed what you do over the last 40 years?
A: Tremendously.
At the beginning, there was no adhesive dentistry at all. There was no bonding. Everything was mechanical, interlocking and cement. There was nothing that bonded with organic tissue.
I think one of the huge advantages is adhesive dentistry. The use of precious metals, too, was ubiquitous; everything was cast gold and silver amalgam. There was really nothing, white, tooth- colored, like we have today, like modern composites and bonding.
Natural tooth-colored materials and the field of ceramics have also completely revolutionized dentistry. ... I basically use no precious metals anymore. There's very little metal in the mouth now. It's all ceramics.
Q: What do you mean by revolutionized?
A: With the advent of digital dentistry, there are materials that are no longer cast like we did when we were making jewelry. It's computer-aided design, CAT scan-design manufactured crowns. ... It's more accurate and faster. ... Printed models instead of poured gypsum. ... It's very exciting for an engineer, particularly.
I've enjoyed all the technology, as an engineer, that comes with it, from photography — I document a lot of stuff — to the computer. There's so many people that had to reluctantly computerize their offices, but I enjoyed it.
It keeps changing, but what's interesting is, the biology hasn't. We're still human.
Q: What's the most challenging part of your work?
A: I'm experienced, so, the actual doing of the procedure isn't nearly as challenging as the planning. I think proper treatment planning and deciding what options are truly viable is the thing that's intriguing.
It's exciting. It really uses the brain. Once you're on the right path executing it, that's just where your hands take over.
Some of these cases can go one or two years, with implants and complicated healing periods, working with a surgeon. I'm not working alone. I'm working with a lot of other specialists on these cases. So, there's a lot of treatment coordination and planning. ... It's challenging, in a good way.