When Eric Taylor bought the former ITAM Lodge and turned it into The Proprietor's Lodge, his stated goal was to connect it with The Lake House Guest Cottages of the Berkshires, across Pontoosuc Lake. Is that still the plan? "Well, we're trying," Taylor says. "The dock ... is in appeal right now with the Department of Environmental Protection. ... We hope to see approval early next year, which would allow us to pull the trigger on purchasing the dock and installing it when the weather lets us."