Hayley Sumner, founder and executive director of Berkshire HorseWorks, says the COVID-19 pandemic has led the equine-therapy ranch in Richmond to alter its mission statement. "We had to pivot to what is really working here ..." Sumner says. "So, our new mission statement is to transform lives through the powerful interaction of horses, period. In that way, we have been able to add in activities that we were not doing before."