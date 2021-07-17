Jane Ralph, executive director of Construct, says that since the coronavirus pandemic began, a regional strategic planning group has been formed to try to address and solve a lack of affordable housing in the Berkshires. "I think there's a real recognition now that, without more housing, the businesses that are going to want to come to this area are not going to stay if they can't find the workers ...," she says. "I think there's a greater synergy and a recognition that the one-size-fits-all-approach won't work."