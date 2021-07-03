Jeff Rodgers, executive director of the Berkshire Museum, said it was "tricky" trying to mend fences when he arrived in Pittsfield, in the wake of the museum's controversial art sales. "I was here just under a year when the pandemic kind of changed the nature of how we are engaged in meeting with people," he says. "I didn't have all the conversations that I wanted to have before COVID changed things a little bit, so, there's still some conversations that need to be had. But, the ones that did take place were fruitful, and that kind of got me to the 'We all want to see the museum succeed' position that I'm in right now."