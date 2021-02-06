GREAT BARRINGTON — Community centers are hubs of social activity, places where residents can go to participate in educational, recreational and cultural activities.
But, they take money to operate, and money can be hard to find in the era of COVID-19. Jenise Lucey understands this struggle well.
Lucey is executive director of the Berkshire South Regional Community Center in Great Barrington, a nonprofit that has relied heavily on community donations since it was founded in 2002. She has been there since 2004, and is in her 11th year as the center's leader.
Lucey, a competitive swimmer in high school, was named to the 1996 Boston Globe All-Scholastic Girls Swim Team while at Brockton High School. She holds a degree in hospitality management from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
Both pursuits prepared her for her current position.
We met with Lucey recently to talk about her background, her current duties, and the community center's mission and current operating status.
Q: A lot of organizations like yours have been hit hard by the pandemic because their ability to operate has been limited. How has the pandemic affected Berkshire South?
A: Over the course of the last year with the pandemic, we are down 50 percent in our earned revenue because we haven't been able to run our memberships or our programs in the way that we would ordinarily do.
We [went] out to find additional funds in 2020 to make sure that we could provide services that people couldn't pay for, like our nourishing neighbors meals program. We also offer financial assistance for everything. ... It's done on a sliding scale.
That means $1 million has to come from the community in order for us to operate in a given year. ... Thankfully, this previous year we were able to survive with enormous generosity. We had people coming out of the woodwork, thankfully, to support the programs that we offered during the pandemic. We also did get PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] funding. Without that combination of both of them, we just would not have been there.
Q: If that funding hadn't come through, would you still be open?
A: I feel very comfortable saying we would have closed. I don't think people truly understand how much it takes to run [this organization] on a weekly basis. ... Like everyone else, we shut down. We furloughed 90 percent of our staff.
We all started working from home and we all tried to figure out how can a community organization that relies on face-to-face interaction support this community that we know truly needs help at this time. Everything went virtual for us.
Q: So, are you in good shape right now? Would you say you've righted the ship?
A: No, I wouldn't. We had a really robust end-of-the-year campaign. We are about to apply for new PPP funds, but if those funds don't come in ... we really are very nervous about what's going to happen next.
Q: I know you have athletic facilities and provide meals to the community. But, what is Berkshire South's overall mission?
A: Overall, our mission is to build a sense of community and common purpose throughout the region and to enhance the recreational, educational, cultural health and social well-being of the residents of the Southern Berkshires. We do this all as a nonsectarian, nonprofit organization. We have a real focus on making sure that we're open to all, regardless of ability to pay.
Many people think we look like a YMCA on the outside, and we do have a lot of services that are a lot alike. But, we're different in the fact that we're not government funded; we don't have a parent body.
Really, it's the community members that help make this organization possible.
Q: Without a parent organization or government assistance, how are you funded?
A: We have essentially a $2.5 million budget. In a normal year, 60 percent of that is covered by the operating fees, the earned revenue we have. We have membership fees and program fees for things like child care. We have a preschool on-site.
But, 40 percent of our ordinary budget comes from donations, and grants and outright gifts from people and businesses.
Q: What originally brought you to the community center?
A: When I grew up in Brockton, I was a competitive swimmer from second grade all the way into college. ... I went to college for hospitality management with a focus on the restaurant track.
Before I came to the Berkshires, I was working in restaurants in Boston. ... I worked at the Red Lion Inn as an assistant manager in their dining room. ... I loved the hospitality industry, but the hours were really not working for me. So, I made a shift.
Q: Are there any similarities between what you used to do and what you do now?
A: My love for hospitality was something that I appreciate, and I love caring for people. When you look at the work of the community center, it's one and the same. It's caring for people.
Q: Berkshire South has a pool. Having been involved in swimming for so many years, did being at the community center seem familiar?
A: It felt like growing up in the YMCA that I grew up in in Brockton. The smell of the chlorine. The kids running through the halls and getting off the bus. Everything felt very natural to me.
Q: How did you become a competitive swimmer?
A: I had a lot of energy as a child. My father was good friends with the local swim coach at the Y in Brockton. ... It was suggested, I think, to my dad that it might be something good for Jenise to try. ...
The adrenalin and the competitions and the ability for me to be independent. ... I was sort of shy and always have been an introvert, believe it or not. So, to be able to do something where I could use my energy up and not have to rely on others was great for me.
Q: How long did you compete?
A: I was the captain of our high school team. I went to nationals a couple of times with the YMCA [team]. ... My freshman year at UMass, I swam, but like many other competitive swimmers I developed tendinitis in my shoulder. But, I didn't give it up completely.
The center has an annual swim-a-thon where we raise funds for our adaptive needs programs. So, I can still do that. I can still jump in the water. I have two young girls, and they also do the swim-a-thon with me.
Q: Why did you major in hospitality in college?
A: It got to the point where I had to declare a major. ... My dad said, "You've always liked going to restaurants and traveling, why don't you think about doing that?"....
I really love to make people happy and give of myself. ... I think hospitality ignited the same passion in me. I loved food and the art of it and taking care of people and, really, the science behind making sure you can anticipate the needs of other people and finding the right way to serve them, and it just went from there.