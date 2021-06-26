Jessica Vecchia, left, and Jamie Samowitz, co-founders and co-directors of Roots Rising in Pittsfield, see farming and agriculture as a good way to teach kids life skills. "Farming is physical. It requires a strong work ethic, problem solving, working together as a team, pushing beyond limitations," Samowitz says. "It's really the perfect method to teach the life and employability skills we hope kids are getting by working in our crews."