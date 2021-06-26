PITTSFIELD — Running any venture alone can be difficult, but sometimes it's even harder in a partnership, where the leadership responsibilities are split evenly between two people. It's not always clear who is to drive and who is to steer.
But, Jessica Vecchia and Jamie Samowitz have found a way to make this relationship work.
They are the co-founders and co-directors of Roots Rising, a Pittsfield-based nonprofit whose mission is to empower youths and build community through food and farming. It has two main initiatives: the Pittsfield Farmers Market, and its youth crews who work on farms and in food pantries.
The two are working on developing an "urban youth farm" in Pittsfield, to serve as Roots Rising's organizational headquarters.
Vecchia, who is from Worcester, and Samowitz, a native of Eastchester, N.Y., met in Pittsfield. They run Roots Rising under what what they refer to as a "shared leadership model."
What does shared leadership mean? They both compare it to a marriage.
We recently spoke to Vecchia and Samowitz about how they formed Roots Rising, the types of skills they try to impart to teens through their program, and how they have learned to work together to achieve their goals.
Q: How do you define shared leadership?
Samowitz: At the executive level, we are two co-directors, so, we share leadership in that way.
I think it's the most wonderful part of our organization, that there's two of us at the helm. Jess and I, we come from different professional backgrounds. We each bring to the table a certain set of ideals and passions, and there's also a lot of overlap, which is why we work together so well.
I think both of us feel that we wouldn't want to run Roots Rising on our own, that this shared model is really fulfilling and effective to create the kind or programming that we want to do.
Q: I understand the concept of shared leadership. But, lots of times things that look good on paper don't always work in practice. So, how do you do it?
Vecchia: As you're interviewing us, you can hear sometimes one of us takes the lead or sometimes we over-talk. But, we laugh all the time because it is like a marriage, and it's work. But, we really respect each other and what we bring to the table so much. And we have a shared vision for the organization, and I think that it just works so well.
I don't think it would work if I was the co-director with another person. I think that Jamie and I have learned a lot about how to work really well with each other. I agree with Jamie. I would never want to run Roots Rising on my own.
I've never worked in another organization in this way, but I love shared leadership. For me, personally, it really is the best way to run an organization.
Samowitz: I was going to add that I think if an organization's priority is speed and efficiency, then maybe co-directorship isn't for them. There's times when we really have to slow down and really talk to each other, really talk out the issues. I think the end result is always a lot better than if we were doing the decisions on our own.
Q: Why did you think your agricultural-based work model would work in Pittsfield?
Samowitz: We both saw the need for meaningful work for teenagers.
I was working in the Pittsfield Public Schools, running an after-school farm and garden program [run by the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge, where Samowitz was employed] that was very successful.
We were losing teens because they were really needing to earn a paycheck. It's a privilege to be able to participate in an unpaid after-school activity, but we saw this opportunity to level the playing field to make this opportunity accessible for all by offering a paycheck.
Vecchia: I was running the Pittsfield Farmers Market at the time. We hired teenagers through a local anti-gang initiative. The idea was providing work opportunities and adult mentorship for teenagers coming from high-risk environments.
It was a phenomenal program. The teens loved working there and we loved having them. But, unfortunately at the market, we had such limited hours of time that we could offer jobs. It was paid work, unlike the after-school program that Jamie was running. So, we knew that part was really successful. But, we didn't have the capacity to offer them more hours.
Q: Why do you see farming and agriculture as a good way to teach kids life skills?
Samowitz: We like to say that farming and food production is the prefect antidote to a typical teenager's life, which is typically spent indoors and sedentary and in front of screens.
Farming is physical. It requires a strong work ethic, problem solving, working together as a team, pushing beyond limitations. It's really the perfect method to teach the life and employability skills we hope kids are getting by working in our crews.
Q: What kind of skills are you hoping your kids get out of this?
Vecchia: Similar to what Jamie just said, we're not aiming to train a cohort of farmers. Really, what we're trying to do is provide the skills and the confidence for our teens to achieve whatever their life goals are.
We're teaching a strong work ethic, motivation, determination, creativity, perseverance ... all of what Jamie mentioned; pushing past what we think we can do and working together as a team. We have employability skills really built in to everything that we do.
Q: Have you thought about expanding your program outside of Pittsfield?
Samowitz: We've been asked many times to expand, but we feel the need in Pittsfield right now is great enough. ... We have spoken to others about replicating this model and bringing it to other places. We've had folks from Colorado ask for assistance. But, we're very rooted in Pittsfield.
Q: How did the two of you actually meet?
Vecchia: [Jamie] asked to bring her after-school program to the farmers market so that her teens could run a booth, they would make and sell products and donate the proceeds, learn sort of the business end of it.
It was a great concept. We didn't really know each other, but that's when we got talking about what we were both seeing and the work that we were doing and this dream that we shared, and we went from there.
Q: Why do you think you work so well together?
Samowitz: I think the ways in which we're similar make it easy for us to work together. I think the way in which we have differences makes it easier to work together. The ways in which we're similar: we're both sensitive, we both are very considerate of each other and are aware of how the other one is feeling.
Like Jess said, this is kind of like a marriage. We spend a lot of time working together. The ways that we're different are, we came to Roots Rising from slightly different trajectories, [but] when tasks come down the line, we tend to organically know who's going to take on the next task or we talk about it.
We don't have a set job description in which we firmly divide up tasks. It's more of a natural process, and it works for us.
Q: But, what happens when you disagree?
Vecchia: It does happen, but it's like in marriages, right?
Every time we've disagreed, it's been on something minor. I think we're in agreement on all the big items. Like Jamie said, we have the same vision and goals. We respect each other and we work through it.
Samowitz: We like to say that we take turns. When one of us has a moment of stress, the other is the calm one. We're good at trading off.