PITTSFIELD — Success and fulfillment are different aspects of business life, and it took Jim Cervone much longer to find the latter than the former.
The 59-year old Cervone, successful in several business ventures soon after graduating from college, said he never found personal fulfillment in his career — until he went into the restaurant business seven years ago.
Cervone, originally from New Jersey, worked in the financial industry in New York City before he and his wife, Lisa, moved to Dalton 20 years ago. After visiting a business in the Pioneer Valley that served yogurt made from local ingredients, the couple opened a similar business, Ayelada (it’s the Greek word for “cow”) in Pittsfield in 2013.
Cervone, also a self-described “pizza addict,” then took an interest in that popular food staple and, in September, opened his own pizza restaurant, Crust, in a recently vacated commercial space in St. Luke’s Square on East Street that abuts Ayelada.
Like Ayelada, Crust uses only fresh ingredients.
Cervone also owns Little Deer & Co., a high-end residential building and development company he founded 20 years ago, after moving to the Berkshires.
We talked with Cervone recently about his journey through the business world, why it took so long for him to find professional fulfillment, and what he loves about making pizza and running his own restaurant.
Q: You’ve had a pretty interesting career in financial services, building homes and running two restaurants. How did you get involved in all of these different fields?
A: I guess, initially, when I got out of college (the University of Maine), how I became an accounting major to this day is still a surprise to me. But, I selected that path because it was lucrative, and I was willing to work really hard. ...
Truth be told, I was never happy with the career path. Even during that time, I was constantly looking at different things. And I invested in different things: a custom shirt manufacturer, a limousine company; I invested in a jobs bank.
I was always looking for something that would be fulfilling. Then I went to work for a headhunting firm. ... That was a lot more engaging; it was working hand to hand with people. We ultimately sold it to Monster.com, and that transaction really helped my life at the age of 40.
Q: So, this is the first time you’ve actually been happy with a career change?
A: I think so. Everything up to this point has always been financially driven. I think that’s true of a lot of people: I want to build a business because I want to make money.
This business [Crust], while it’s quite challenging, just happens to be enjoyable. I enjoy the staff. I enjoy the product. I enjoy trying new things. It’s creative. People come here because they’re enjoying themselves. It’s very much like Ayelada.
Q: How did you come up with the concept for Crust?
A: We kind of stumbled upon that.
I’ve always dreamed of owning a restaurant. A couple of years ago, I was in an airport in Washington, D.C., going to my cousin’s daughter’s wedding, and I came across a very similar concept, a sort of assembly line, pizza-style. And I said, “You know what? I could do that.”
I spent the next couple of years trying to figure it out. Not full time, obviously, but in the back of my mind, playing with a lot of different things. So, that’s kind of how I arrived here. At [almost] 60, I wished I’d found it at the age of 40. But, you know what? It is what it is.
Q: You were already running Ayelada. So, what did your wife say?
A: You’re crazy. You know we don’t need this.
Q: Was there a learning curve?
A: I started fooling around with different dough. I always like to make pizza, and I like to cook, and I started getting a little more serious about it.
I started to do some more reading. I actually went to some pizza trade shows. I took some courses, some online, and I went to New York City. Then I started playing around with different dough formulations. I probably tried 50 cans of tomatoes before I picked the one I liked, and I don’t know how many cheeses I tried.
So, the adventure to get here was actually quite enjoyable.
Q: When Crust opened this fall, you told The Eagle that you only look for the best ingredients to make your pizzas, which is what you do with the frozen yogurt that you make at Ayelada. So, is Crust basically a pizza version of Ayelada?
A: Very much so. When I set out to bake crust, I didn’t even look at the prices of anything that I was using. When I went to a pizza trade show in New Jersey, I found the best mozzarella cheese that I could find. I didn’t say, “How much is that?” I said, “We’re going to use that.”
This flour from Italy. I didn’t concern myself with how much it was a bag, I said, “We’re going to use this.” Then, I added it all up and was like, “Wow, that’s an expensive pizza.”
My whole business model, it’s just like Ayelada is. We’re going to make less margin for our product than other people who do what we do, because we feel better about that. ... The thing about both businesses, which is really enjoyable, is that we give a lot of high school kids their first job.
Q: Pittsfield has so many pizza places. Why open another one here?
A: I really thought that if we bring a really good product to the market, then the people of Pittsfield would appreciate it.
I have to say that, what’s amazing about this area, is that people really do try new things out. ... People will really pay more if they find they’re getting a premium product. We learned that at Ayelada.
Q: (The Cervones opened a second Ayelada store, in Colonie, N.Y., in 2015 that has since closed). Do you have any plans to expand Ayelada again?
A: Lisa thinks about it from time to time (Lisa Cervone runs Ayelada). She’s thought about Williamstown and some other things. ... But, what might happen, what I could see happen, is that we open another Crust. Perhaps we put a Crust in an Ayelada, in the same space. That, I do see happening.
Q: You have a build-your-own-pizza option at Crust. What’s the zaniest combination you’ve been asked to make?
A: We’ve seen people do a red sauce with a green sauce with a little bit of white sauce in it, add sausage, mushrooms, all the meats, and they’ll bake that. The problem with that many toppings is that sometimes the crust doesn’t get as crispy, but you know, people are kind of adventurous.
Q: When you look back at your career, do you wish you’d opened a pizza place sooner?
A: I think everybody does that, to some extent. ... What I would say is, I don’t think I would have changed much.
I don’t really have any regrets. ... I do wish, quite frankly, that I’d started this pizza place 10 years ago, but not much earlier than that. ... It was one of those things where, you know what, I’m almost 60. I’ve got one good business left in me, and this is going to be it.
Q: So, you’re not going to move around again or try something else after this?
A: I don’t think so. This might be it. But, I’ll never say never on that.