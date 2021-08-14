PITTSFIELD — John Gigliotti wanted to be a musician, and he wanted it badly enough to move to Los Angeles shortly after high school to pursue that dream for a decade.
Gigliotti, the son of an accomplished jazz and classical pianist who taught music at the collegiate level, never made it as a drummer. But, knocking around the West Coast music scene led Gigliotti to another career that he became just as passionate about — manufacturing and selling freeze-dried treats for dogs and cats.
Gigliotti is the founder and CEO of Whole Life Pet Products of Pittsfield, which was one of the first companies to enter the freeze-dried pet treat market.
It has been a successful venture. So successful that Gigliotti is thinking about using his company’s manufacturing capability to make freeze-dried food products that aren’t just for pets.
We spoke with Gigliotti recently about how he got involved in the pet treats business, the advantages to freeze-drying food, and the direction Whole Life Pet Products could go.
Q: How did you get involved in selling pet food?
A: I was living in Los Angeles. I actually was a musician, an aspiring drummer.
I packed my bags when I was kid and moved out to LA [Gigliotti originally is from Cromwell, Conn]. I spent 10 years out there, and in those 10 years, I somehow started falling in love with pets.
I had been a pet lover since I was a kid. ... I also had this lifelong passion for healthy eating and food and the connection between what you eat and what you feel. So, after 10 years out there, I decided to pack it in and move back East.
My music career had kind of played itself out. It was time to get a real job.
Q: What led you to pet treats?
A: I saw this trend in the pet industry. ... It was the very beginning of pet humanization, when people were starting to treat their pets like part of their family and also starting to feed their pets like part of the family, and people were really starting to pay attention to the quality of their food.
I decided to start a business that matches my passion for pets and my passion for healthy eating. I started a retail business down in Lee. Basically, I was a retailer of natural and holistic pet products for dogs and cats.
I did that for 15 years and loved it. But, things were occurring in the pet industry. People were talking about how great and natural their products were; however, they were constantly having recalls. It always bothered me.
In 2007, there was a gigantic event that hit the industry, a big recall, a massive amount of pet brands that were all importing ingredients from China that were laced with melamine [a chemical compound that is used in the manufacturing of laminates, glues and dinnerware]. Thousands of dogs and cats died.
I was a retailer at the time, recommending these products for my customers. That was kind of the lightbulb moment where I said, “Hey, I can’t do this anymore. I’ve got to start my own brand that I trust, a brand that I know everything about, where the ingredients come from and the packaging.”
It took me a few years to put that plan together and make the transition from retail. In 2011, we moved into our facility [on East Street in Pittsfield], bought our first freeze drier, and the company was off and running.
Q: Was freeze-drying pet treats common when you started Whole Life?
A: Freeze-drying had been used mostly outside the pet industry for pretty obscure things like military meals, backpacking food, kind of emergency foods. ... It hadn’t been used for anything mainstream, especially not in the pet industry. So, we kind of saw that opportunity to kind of launch a brand, build a manufacturing facility, and focus on freeze-dried treats for dogs and cats. ...
There were a couple of companies that had kind of started with some simple things, like chicken and beef, just like a couple of flavors for dogs and cats. I saw an opportunity to really expand upon that and to introduce a full line with lots of different flavors and varieties.
Q: What makes freeze-drying food so beneficial?
A: If you’re looking to minimally process food and to not alter it in any, way freeze-drying is the way to do it. You can take a piece of chicken and you can freeze-dry it and it doesn’t lose any of its nutritional value because you’re removing essentially all the moisture in it so that it’s shelf stable without any preservatives or additives or chemicals or anything like that. ...
It really appeals to that consumer who really wants minimally processed foods without any additives.
Q: You said in an article that was published in The Eagle five years ago that your goal was to build a $20 million business within five years. Where is Whole Life now?
A: We have not hit $20 million, but we have grown like crazy. Back then, we were probably doing a million dollars a year in business. ... We’re in the kind of $4 [million] to $5 million range.
Q: Is building a $20 million business still a goal?
A: I don’t think I would put a number on what my goals are right now.
We’re a successful, growing company. We’re growing by 30 to 40 percent a year. We’re employing more people who are really passionate about what they’re doing. As an entrepreneur owning a company, I couldn’t be happier about where we’re at as a company.
The industry is big. There’s a huge opportunity there. But, we’ll continue to just grow our business.
Q: Where does Whole Life Pet Products fit into the industry going forward?
A: We’re really at this cool and interesting point right now. We're growing to the point of our capacity. That means we are again going to have to expand by purchasing another freeze drier or two.
We're in a relatively small facility, so, for the first time, we’re thinking we may have to move out of our facility and into another facility.
Q: What do you plan on doing?
A: The one thing that we are actually thinking a lot about is that we've built two assets. We've built Whole Life Pet, which is growing, but we've also developed this manufacturing expertise in this niche industry of freeze-drying.
So, the question is, as we start thinking about expanding, what we’re asking ourselves is, are we a pet brand that has a manufacturing facility, or are we a freeze-dried manufacturing facility that has a pet brand? … When we ask ourselves that question, it opens up all kinds of opportunity for expansion. What I mean is, could we actually pivot and make people food?
Q: How would you do that?
A: The reason that we can consider that is, we are one of the only companies in the pet industry that can put the words "human grade" on our bag. That’s one of biggest points in differentiating our brand.
Our facility is inspected by the FDA [the U.S. Food and Drug Administration] to human food-production standards. ... Our facility is also third-party audited. ...
Under global food safety initiatives, we have what's called a BRC rating on our facility, with a score that is actually a AA rating. We have the highest food safety rating that you can possibly achieve globally. The BRC rating is the top of the top. There's nowhere else to go.
Because of our human-grade status and our BRC certification, we could actually start looking beyond the pet industry to what else is out there that we could leverage our manufacturing expertise. ... We’ve learned all of this great knowledge on freeze-drying. ... It’s a very difficult process, and we've gone through the pain to become experts at it.
So, as we start thinking as we expand, is there an opportunity to pivot and think outside the pet industry?
Q: When do you think you'll make a decision?
A: It could be pretty quick. We’re in the process of running a lot of different scenarios and financial models and looking at what this business will look like in two or three years if we were to pivot.
Q: Would you have to leave the Berkshires?
A: I definitely wouldn't move out of the Berkshires. I can't promise we wouldn't move out of Pittsfield.