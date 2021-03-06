PITTSFIELD — John Lewis says to "share your story, change the world." He owns a company that follows that principle.
Lewis is the co-founder and CEO of R3SET Enterprises, a Berkshires-based B-Corp social enterprise that creates tools and strategies toward community and economic development (for-profit companies receive certified B Corporation status if they agree to meet an annually verified set of standards that show they are committed to working toward a more inclusive and sustainable economy).
Lewis, originally from Kansas City, Kan., came to the Berkshires in 2018, from Northampton. The entrepreneur, who previously had worked with Fortune 500 companies, took his ideas for advancing community and economic development in the Berkshires a step further last year by launching TEAMR3SET.com, a community transformation platform that focuses on stories, education, events networking and resources that support community-focused inclusive innovation.
One of his company's collaborative community investments is helping to launch and set the direction for the Berkshire Black Economic Council, a group that is designed to provide more visibility to the Black economic community in the Berkshires.
His firm also has partnered on programs with several other county organizations, including Entrepreneurship for All-Berkshire County, and conducted "Idea Jam" sessions with Downtown Pittsfield Inc. and the Berkshire United Way.
We spoke with Lewis recently about what R3SET Enterprises does, why he decided to launch it in the Berkshires and what a Black economic council here could achieve.
Q: What is TEAMR3SET?
A: The TEAMR3SET platform is really focusing on the power of storytelling, innovation and collaboration. It's a place where the community can come, artists, entrepreneurs, change-makers and leaders to network, connect, listen to stories, to join the different sets of communities that we have, and use some of our tools and strategies to grow themselves, their organization and/or their businesses.
Q: Who is your customer base?
A: A lot of people approach us either because they want our consulting, or they want to connect into some strategies or they want to collaborate with us. ... We believe that we're in a great reset now, moving from an industrial society to a knowledge economy and a digital network economy. We believe that in order for us to keep up, we need to share tools and strategies for communities to be able to do that.
Q: How did you come up with the idea for R3SET, and why did you decide to do it here?
A: Part of the idea came from some work I did in Kansas City in terms of a platform business model that was really about community transformation. But, it was really about how do you empower communities?
That's kind of where it started way back in 2004. As technology evolved, I wanted to evolve it more in a digital space, really focusing on media, the narrative storytelling of education, online education, the power of communities and connections with that, and also collaborations.
How I got to doing it in the Berkshires is through my business partner [Devin Shea], who is my chief innovation officer. He lived in Berkshire County. ... He said, 'I think what we're doing is going to work in this particular community.' ... We did our first Idea Jam here, I want to say 2½ years ago, and that was the start of the whole thing.
Q: What did you learn?
A: I got a sense of the community. I found that there was a lot of talent, a lot of collaboration, and I thought the Berkshires were right on the cusp of doing some really big things. I think that was part of the combination that made me actually move here.
It's a great community; there are great collaborators, and I thought what we offer could make an impact here.
Q: Why is storytelling such an important component of what you do?
A: One of the most positive things you can do is share your story. Stories can show empathy. Stories can inspire. ... If we can focus in on people between the ages of 35 and 55 to communicate to them these new innovations and storytelling about individuals who have made the Berkshires their home, we thought that would be a great connection point into creating the right kind of positive impact that we would like to see in the Berkshires.
The other part is online education or the collaborative tools that we want to use, because we think we should be leading with the power of ideas and creativity. ... I believe that all the answers for this community to transform into what it wants to be lies with the individuals that are here.
We need to invest into marginalized communities via Black folks and immigrants because we're seeing that, even during the downturn, these communities are actually beginning to thrive. On North Street, there's four or five Black-owned new businesses that opened up during the pandemic. What if we decided to invest in those communities with these new technologies and a platform that can help them grow and transform themselves? What does that do for the Berkshires?
I always say a thriving Black community in the Berkshires means a thriving Berkshire community.
Q: You're in the process of developing the Berkshire Black Economic Council. Where does it stand now?
A: We're in the steering committee phase. ... We're about to launch a new website. We're looking at partnering with the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts ... the next phase of that is to create an actual structure and institution of the Black Economic Council so it's a long-term organization serving Black businesses and economic initiatives in the Berkshires. ...
Our cooperative economic program, Blackshares, is going to be launched in mid-March.
Q: How would a Black Economic Council benefit the Berkshires?
A: When I got here, when I was with business owners in any economic conversations or attending networking events, I was literally the only person in the room. ... We were not visible, and if we're not visible, in many of these cases we were probably not being served.
The other part is the statistics. [A large portion] of the Black community [in the Berkshires] is either living at or under the poverty line. They don't have strong economic initiatives here and an organization that's serving the community, not only in terms of social programs, but in terms of business and economic development.
We know that if you invest in Black businesses, minority contracting and diversity programs addressing resources and funding that are directly geared towards Black businesses, then those businesses, in turn, invest in the community by hiring folks, by engaging in more business opportunities, by launching contracts, things like that.
We can really collaborate with the larger business community to really empower and make a kind of economic blueprint for the Black community within the Berkshires. It's no different than having a 1Berkshire for the black community.