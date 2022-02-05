For Jon Schaefer, owner of two New England independent ski areas, the sport is in his blood

PITTSFIELD — Operating small, independent ski areas in New England isn’t the easiest way to make a living. But Jon Schaefer and his family have thrived on it.
The Schaefer family has not only operated one small independent ski area in the Berkshires for over 40 years, it recently purchased a second that is currently undergoing a much-needed makeover.
Jon Schaefer is the CEO of both Berkshire East Mountain Resort in Charlemont, which his family has owned since 1976, and Catamount Mountain Resort on the Massachusetts-Connecticut state line. The Schaefer family — the ownership group also includes Jon's brother, Jim, and his father, Roy — purchased Catamount for $3 million in 2018, and is in the process of giving the venerable ski area a $17 million upgrade.
Schaefer’s efforts have been noticed throughout the ski industry. Last year, he was one of four ski industry representatives who were selected to receive SAMMY Leadership Awards from Ski Area Management, a group that represents the ski business, for their contributions to the sport.
In March 2020, two weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Schaefer and emergency room physician Mike Halperin founded “Goggles for Docs,” a cloud-sourced personal protection equipment program that sent almost 60,000 ski goggles to health care workers around the world. For those efforts, Schaefer and Halperin were named to Outside Magazine’s list of “Outsiders of the Year.”
We caught up with Schaefer recently and talked with him about his family’s history in the ski industry, his interest in and plans for Catamount, and how he got involved in Goggles for Docs.
Q: Your bio on the SAMMY Awards website states that you began working at Berkshire East the day after you were born. To me, that means skiing has been a big part of your life. How much a part of your life has skiing been and why was your biography written that way?
A: Well, I wrote it (the bio) No. 1. No. 2 I grew up working at the ski area. I used to ride around with my dad as a little kid. He always used to call me at 3, 4 and 5 years old his vice president of operations in the front seat of his pickup truck.
Q: So what did you do?
A: I grew up at the resort (Berkshire East) making snow. I spent a Christmas out in front of the lodge shoveling because of a broken water main in a pouring rain storm and didn’t get my presents until all the work was done, it was those type of of efforts. I’ve been around lift repairs all my life. We stripped equipment from Magic Mountain, Mount Tom, places in New York that I don’t even remember their names. We ended up buying used equipment from other ski resorts and taking it back to Berkshire East and putting it together. When I started working full time at Berkshire East in 2008, it was funny, it was more instinct than knowledge.
Q: So I guess that first sentence in your bio really describes you?
A: There’s a way to grow up in this business like a farmer would grow up in their business.
Q: How did your family get involved in the ski business?
A: My dad's from Michigan. He grew up on a real small farm in the lower peninsula, and a rope tow opened up nearby and he just took to skiing as a kid. Pretty soon afterward he got a job working at (a nearby ski area) and about that time a lot of Europeans showed up to ski ... He ended up traveling internationally with the European (skiers) to South America in the summertime. Skiing was a way for him to leave his small family farm in Michigan and get out in the world and do things. So he carried on in the resort business hoping to buy a resort in Michigan, and then (he bought) Berkshire East for $1 in 1976 (Then known as Thunder Mountain, the ski area went into bankruptcy in 1975, and Roy Schaefer agreed to run it for the bank that owned it).
Q: What was it about Berkshire East that attracted your father?
A: I think he was a poor Michigan farmer who had an incredible work ethic and he could buy it for a $1. He liked the proximity to New York and Boston in the region.
Q: There have been so many ups and downs in the ski industry, not just in the Berkshires, but all over the Northeast, during the last 40 years. But your family has stayed in the ski business, and actually prospered in it. What’s your secret?
A: Gluttons for punishment (laughs). There’s a lifestyle component to the work and the community that’s certainly important. There’s a lot of things you can choose to do in life. To be in the family business to work inside your community with your community ... there’s an addiction to it. There's a risk/reward component; there’s a hard work/job well done component, you know with obvious levels of success. You make snow hard for four days and there's snow everywhere. Visible rewards, shared moments of joy and stress and all sorts of stuff. So it's better than making coffee, not that there's anything wrong with that. It’s just the life we’ve chosen.
Q: What was it about Catamount that caught the Schaefer family's eye? It had been struggling for years.
A: There was a tremendous amount of deferred maintenance, that answers the struggle part of your question. The Berkshires, Southern Berkshire County, are a hot spot of tourism, and Catamount is right in the center of it all. It just needed someone to breathe some life into it. It's required a lot of work ... We're probably (now) at a 75 percent completion rate. This offseason we'll button up a lot of unfinished projects ... By opening day next year we will have installed three new lifts in four years, cut 11 trails, and installed miles of pipeline to support the infrastructure.
Q: What kind of condition was Catamount in when you got there?
A: Tough, at best. It's sort of the tale of the ski business, right? ... These mountains were operated by people like my dad who treated them like a small farm. They provide a life for their family and then they began to age out of the business and with them left the knowledge of each particular system, which is essentially custom-built by the design of the owner/operator.
So there are ways to keep these things alive. We could have taken a totally different approach to Catamount, just go in there and plug holes in the dike. We decided to tear down the dike. You’ve got to rebuild the system or just slowly watch it fall to pieces around you. We’re going to rebuild this and make it the best ski area in southern New England close to New York City. We’re working on Catamount in probably a little to impulsive a manner, but the work has to get done. Otherwise, we’re going to have a real set of problems on our hands.
Q: Berkshire East is a four-season resort now. Is that the plan for Catamount, too?
A: In its own flavor. Berkshire East has the Deerfield River, which is Class III white water. We've invested a lot in mountain biking (there) and we're not finished yet ... We've built a mega zip line at Catamount that's been quite popular ... But between Jiminy Peak, Berkshire East and some of the other mountains in the area there are a lot of summertime ski options. So we have to look at what works for Catamount based on where we're at and where our competitors are at.
Q: How did Goggles for Docs start?
A: We had a physician from New York who was dealing with the pandemic just when Italy was blowing up ... He reached out in New York and he said we have no personal protective equipment and we need ski googles because (COVID-19) is transferred in the air and we don't know anything else about it. We're using plastic bags with the eyes cut out for protection. I was on the first email that went around. It was one of those things where within five minutes 20 other people had forwarded me that email. So I found the doctor and said, "You're going to end up with about 10,000 goggles on your doorstep because this is going viral and all your public information is out there. Because you're a physician you might not want all of your public information out there, so why don't we get ahead of this thing and channel it and try and figure out a way to help you."
So over the next two days we did some herky-jerky improvements. We made a website, we created a google box platform to share. We just let people mail in their goggles to wherever they needed it, and all of a sudden it just blew up and went viral. By the end of it we had shipped out 60,000 plus goggles to over 1,600 hospitals across the country and around the world. Participating in this was an amazing experience. It's pretty hard to describe.