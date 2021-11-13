PITTSFIELD — Katherine "Kat" Hand and her husband, Matt Brogan, really love cider. They love it so much that they gave up established careers in other fields to move to the Berkshires full time and make it themselves.
The couple are the founders and owners of the Berkshire Cider Project, located at Greylock Works in North Adams, which makes several varieties of dry, sparkling hard ciders [hard cider contains alcohol] that frequently are sourced from local ingredients.
Apples are harvested in the fall, which also is when cider is made. Brogan is the Berkshire Cider Project's head cider-make, and was unable to attend this interview because of seasonal work commitments. We spoke with Hand recently about how the couple developed their love for cider, why they started their business, and her previous professional experience in corporate sustainability.
Q: Why did you form the Berkshire Cider Project?
A: There are are a lot of different answers to that question. One, we've been obsessed with hard cider for some time, specifically, super dry hard cider, which, until recently, was hard to find in the United States.
We make hard cider only. It's been a real serious hobby of ours; kind of an obsession, making it at home. We featured some of our hard cider at our wedding, which was up in the Berkshires [Hand is from New York City; Brogan is from outside Syracuse, N.Y.].
We love cider, but more importantly we love the Berkshires. My family has had a home up here [in Lenox] for 40 years. My grandparents are from Pittsfield, my grandmother at least, so, it's always been a super special place for us. So, when we thought about starting the business, we wanted to start it here to marry this kind of passion with the place that we love.
Q: You referred to making cider as an obsession. What do you mean?
A: Probably eight or nine years ago, we had our first super dry hard cider. A lot of the ciders in the U.S. right now that you can find in the grocery store are super sweet, with tons of sugar. They're more like a soda than anything else. So, the first time we had one of the ciders that really drinks like a wine, it was kind of a revelation to us and we set off down this path.
I bought Matt a home cider-making kit that he started using to make cider in our little Brooklyn apartment. And, yeah, we just kind of got obsessed with trying to re-create that ourselves and learn all we could about the process. ... Then, you go down that whole rabbit hole of apples and orcharding and the agricultural side of it.
One of the great things about hard cider, like making beer and wine, is that it's a hobby that you can share with other people. So, what you create, you can invite your friends to try or bring it to a dinner party — all of that kind of stuff.
The cider is one thing, and we like it and we're proud of what we're doing. But, more importantly, it's about working with other businesses, our tasting room, meeting tons of different people, and the fun events and partnerships that we've been able to do. That's what's been super exciting about the business side, which we didn't necessarily have on the same scale as the hobby side.
Q: A lot of people dabble in hobbies like making cider, but you went all in on yours and turned it into a business. Why did you take that step?
A: I think both of us always had this kind of entrepreneurial spirit. We both come from entrepreneur families, siblings who started businesses. Matt's family had their own business. So, this idea of being our bosses and doing something really creative and entrepreneurial, I think, always really appealed to us. And it just seemed like the right thing at the right time.
Q: How did your previous experience prepare you for this venture?
A: Both of us come from very different careers.
I come from sort of nonprofit sustainability [Hand, who holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, previously has worked with nonprofit organizations and most recently was involved in corporate sustainability efforts with several Fortune 500 companies].
Matt is an architect by trade, specifically, in the area of performing arts and theater design. On the face of it, it seems like a real left turn, but what's also been exciting is, we bring a lot of those skills from those other careers and backgrounds into what we're doing here. Because he comes from a very technical architectural background, Matt designed our whole space. ... He built a bunch of the furniture. ...
My background is in business, and in communications and marketing. Obviously, that comes into play as well.
Q: How does your background in sustainability factor into your business?
A: We also try and bring a lot of that into what we're doing.
For example, right now we're pressing some of the apples that we gather from people's backyards. We have a partnership [to harvest apples] with Hancock Shaker Village [where Hand is a board member]. We press all of that juice, and what you're left with is apple pumice.
This year, I'm so happy that we're taking all of that down the road, to Cricket Creek Farm [in Williamstown], and they feed that to all of their pigs. ... This is a kind of small project, but the way we got sort of the color and the tannin on our rose cider is that we aged it on grape skins that we got from Balderdash Cellars [a winery in Richmond]. ...
We're super excited about finding more opportunities like that to either do things or to reduce our waste.
Q: How long does it take for you to make a typical batch of hard cider?
A: Converting the sugar to alcohol takes between three and four weeks, depending on the size of the batch and the yeast that we use. But, then we age everything for six to 10 months or longer. Our Champagne cider is aged for an additional year.
Q: Why is sparkling dry cider so hard to find in the United States?
A: It's becoming more available and popular. ... But, it's essentially a story of agriculture and economic pressures.
Cider is basically as old as apples. Back when you didn't have refrigeration, people would press apples in the fall, keep it in the basement and, just sort of naturally over the winter, it would turn into hard cider. ... What happened in the U.S. that broke the chain of cider-making was Prohibition.
Much like grapes to wine, there are specific apples that make better-quality, more-interesting, complex hard cider. They're sometimes colloquially called "spitters," because if you took a bite out of them, you might spit it out because they're not delicious. But, when Prohibition came along, all these orchards that were growing cider apples had no use for them.
So, they pulled them out, and what we have now in the U.S. are culinary apples. They're great to eat, great to bake, but they don't necessarily make the best cider.
Q: When you went to business school, did you ever think you would be doing something like this, or did you see yourself more in the corporate world?
A: Oh, I'm definitely not a corporate person. I came from a nonprofit background before I went to business school, and I went to business school because I really wanted to get into the field of corporate sustainability, which I did.
Q: Where do you see the Berkshire Cider Project in five years?
A: We're really focused on sourcing here and partnering here. I hope we will grow our production but not in a crazy way. ... There's a huge opportunity, an economic opportunity, to sort of bring these cider supply chains to Berkshire County and sort of revitalize and reinvigorate some of these orchards that are changing hands and, frankly, are at the risk of going away. We went to support that and make sure that agriculture in the Berkshires is sustainable.