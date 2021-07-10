PITTSFIELD — Like many young people who grow up in Berkshire County, Kelan O'Brien faced a dilemma when he graduated from college four years ago. Should he stay in the Berkshires, or go somewhere else?
Unlike many of his peers, the Pittsfield native chose to stay, and the LGBTQ+ community in the Berkshires has been better for it.
O'Brien chairs Berkshire Pride, a community alliance composed of organizations and projects whose goal is to promote local LGBTQ+ equality. Berkshire Pride began holding in-person Pride Festivals in the Berkshires in 2017, with the most recent gathering taking place in Pittsfield last month. O'Brien also serves as the alumni fund development officer for communications and student engagement at Williams College.
We recently spoke with O'Brien about Berkshire Pride's mission, how he got involved in it, where his activist streak comes from, what life is like for LGBTQ+ people in the Berkshires, and how Berkshire Pride tries to intersect with other organizations to effect change.
Q Where do you think your activist streak comes from?
A My grandfather [the late Raymond L. Haughey] was mayor of Pittsfield [from 1957 to 1963]. My mother will often refer to that when she says, "Oh, you marched on City Hall?" or "You called in to City Council meetings?"
Q What kind of an organization is Berkshire Pride?
A We operate under the Berkshire Stonewall Community Coalition [an organization that was founded in 1998 that promotes the well-being of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people of Berkshire County]. We operate under them because they have been here so long and they used to organize a lot of events.
In 2017, a group of people decided that Berkshire County should have a Berkshire Pride Festival, and that's how Berkshire Pride came together. It was centered around finding space to be in the community, finding space to gather and really showing that the Berkshires is really a place where everybody can belong. ... I usually refer to it as a steering or event committee.
Q Do you plan to hold events other than Pride Festivals?
A In 2019, we hosted our first additional event, and that was the Pride flag-raising at [Pittsfield] City Hall. ... Truthfully, we're at this crossroads. We were going to be more expansive in 2020, but then the pandemic happened, and it's still happening, so, we just weren't able to do the things that we wanted to do where we have the opportunity to expand and be a little more broader-reaching.
Some of that did happen in 2020. We started a new and updated version of our website, a mailing list and a newsletter. We also tried Instagram for the first time and already have over 1,000 followers.
Q What do you want Berkshire Pride to expand into?
A People often think of Berkshire Pride as Pittsfield Pride, which it's not. It is meant to be an opportunity for everyone in the Berkshires and beyond to gather.
Part of what I think could happen is that it would be better for everybody if we create more opportunities in North and South County. I think it's important to have a central space for people to come together and gather. But, being more visible in other parts of the county will be really important.
Q How did you get involved with Berkshire Pride?
A I got involved in 2019, for the first time.
I graduated from college [Elms College in Chicopee] in 2017, so, I wasn't really in the area during the planning phases. In 2018, I was up in the air with what I was doing. I was unsure if I was going to remain in the Berkshires.
In 2019, I saw that they had advertised sort of an open call for a meeting, and I also met [the late] Jahaira DeAlto [one of Berkshire Pride's founders]. They were talking about planning for their 2019 festival and they were looking for a chair of marketing or public relations, something along those lines. ... Communications is part of my professional job.
I was just sitting there [at the meeting] and I felt a nudge on my shoulder. I didn't really do anything. Then I felt a shove and Jahaira was looking at me like, "Are you going to sign up, or am I just going to have to say your name out loud?" So, that is how I really got involved.
Q How did you become active in LGBTQ+ issues?
A For me, I came out in college.
Everyone has their own coming-out experience, and everyone has their own journey. Something that is common is that there's sort of an internalized homophobia stage ... people often refer to it as a second adolescence. ... It took me a little while to get involved.
Part of it was sort of dealing with the internalized homophobia, and part of it was I graduated in 2017 and had been going back and forth on am I going to leave the Berkshires or am I going to stay here? So, I actually hesitated getting too involved in an organization that I may end up leaving.
Q What is it like to grow up gay in the Berkshires?
A Being gay now in the Berkshires is fine.
Even from my time being out of high school and college or since Berkshire Pride was in its first year, I think we've come a really long way. We see more businesses with Pride flags. We see people being a lot more intersectional and including people of trans experience and binary experience in their messages and in their activism.
It was tough, though [growing up]. Speaking from my own experience, when I was in middle school the "f" slur was said constantly. I'm not saying I grew up in the hardest time for gay people [O'Brien is 26], but I felt it viscerally all around me sort of all the time.
Q So, the attitude has changed over the last few years?
A I think so. I think that people are more willing to talk about these issues.
Oftentimes when people are in marginalized identities and these communities, there's a need to sort of learn the language around it and talk about it in more meaningful ways that are respectful. ... Understanding pronouns. Understanding the sort of spectrum of LGBTQ+. It takes time. A definition of what it means to be a gay man is not going to be the same for every gay man you come across.
Q Did any one event occur here to change that?
A The death of Christa Leigh Steele-Knudslien. I think you would hear about trans people being murdered and the violence they go through, but in the Berkshires, people would think, "Not in my backyard."
But, it does happen here. I think that was a wake-up call for a lot of people. It was the first time something like that had happened so close to home.
Q Where is Berkshire Pride headed in the future?
A One thing I've tried to be really intentional about with Berkshire Pride is community collaborations and looking at things with an intersectional lens. That's why we partner really intensively with the NAACP, the Berkshire Immigrant Center, the Elizabeth Freeman Center and things like that, because oftentimes, it's not just a single lens, like this is just a queer issue. ... I definitely consider myself to be an LGBTQ+ activist, but I really work now to make it not be a one-lane highway.