"When we used to come up here on weekends, we used to hike a lot, and it hit me: What’s the No. 1 thing people are asking me when I give them gifts?" Michelle Gietz says of her and husband Ken's Williamstown establishment. " 'Where’d you get that?' That’s where it really came from. People constantly ask us, 'Where’d you get that?' It’s become a 'Who’s on First?' joke."