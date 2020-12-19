PITTSFIELD — Immigrants make up only 6 percent of Berkshire County's total population, but 35 percent of the roughly 8,000 who live here are not proficient in English, according to George Mason University's Institute for Immigration Research.
That percentage is lower than the state average of 43 percent, but it still is significant. To close that gap even more, organizations like the Literacy Network of South Berkshire in Lee are there to help.
Leigh Doherty became LitNet's new program director in September, and she brings over 20 years of educational experience to this almost-30-year-old organization that teaches its clients how to speak, read and write English through one-on-one tutoring.
Doherty, who had spent the past four years as associate head of school at Berkshire Country Day School in Stockbridge, has taught at several international schools, including educational institutions in Belgium and Namibia, and holds a master's degree from Oxford Brookes University in England.
Doherty, who grew up in South County, recently told us about LitNet's mission, why she took this position, and how the organization has adapted its teaching methods during the era of COVID-19.
Q: When you were hired, the press release said you had 25 years of experience in education and educational leadership, but that was mostly in schools. This job is a little different. Why did you decide to take it?
A: While I was at Berkshire Country Day School, I served [for two years] as a board member at LitNet because it's an organization that I believe in.
During the pandemic, I was in a transition and they were in a staffing transition, so, I actually stepped in to do some research for them. I wrote a white paper to help them figure out their next steps. ... It was a win-win. It was the right time for the organization and for me to step in and help them.
Q: How does running LitNet differ from your previous experience?
A: It differs a lot. Obviously, the pandemic makes everything different, because I'm sitting at home and solving all different kinds of problems. The wonderful thing about this is that I'm working with volunteers — all of the tutors are volunteers — and all of the learners are coming voluntarily as well. ... It's people who really want to be there.
Q: Tell me how LitNet provides literacy services.
A: Originally, the inception of the organization [in 1991] was to provide services to the illiterate in the area. Pretty soon thereafter, we began working with people to speak English. ... So, first we're teaching them to speak English, then we're teaching them to read and write in English. ...
Ninety eight percent of our learners are immigrants and 90 percent of those are Latinx. We provide tutoring in English, provide support with GEDs, and we provide support with citizenship.
Q: Can anyone from any country go to LitNet to learn English?
A: Anybody, any person who wants to learn English. Predominantly, we're working with immigrants, but we also have some U.S.-born. We have some learners that are American, that are Berkshire County folks that are older and are learning to read. Maybe they didn't know how to read. ... The U.S.-born students who are illiterate are fewer and farther between.
Q: So, is your current position an extension of what you've previously done in education?
A: I'm a leader. I started my career as a teacher, and I think I was in the classroom for six years before I was in a leadership position.
My inclination is to lead people to solve problems and be innovative. So, in this context, while I'm the only staff member at this point and not supervising people, I'm still being very innovative for the organization and thinking about their next steps. I love to be creative and think about strategic thinking for an organization.
Q: What originally drew you to education?
A: You know, people always ask teachers, "Do you have a favorite teacher that was your role model?" And, I didn't feel that that's what drew me in. I really liked kids and cared about their well-being, their social and emotional well-being, not just the ABC's. ...
Truth be told, my undergraduate degree [from Lesley University in Cambridge] was in social work. I wanted to work with kids in nonconventional settings. ...
When I was 22, I moved out from Boston to San Francisco and stayed there for eight years. I got my teaching credential out there [from San Francisco State University] and started my teaching career in San Francisco.
Q: How did you end up teaching in international schools?
A: When I was in San Francisco, I meant to be a public school teacher. But, as I was finishing my degree, they added, like, four or five more classes ... and I had student loans. ... I couldn't do another year of classes, you know, so I ended up at a French bilingual school [in San Francisco] because I speak French. ...
I learned a lot about the international school's world, and that became my path, basically. ... I was in Namibia in an international school, for four years and in Belgium at an international school for two years. ... It's amazing. I feel like all new teachers should know about it. ...
I've worked with some of the best teachers in my life in those schools from all over the world.
Q: How has LitNet had to pivot its operations during the pandemic?
A: As I mentioned, when I came on board I wrote a white paper for the organization on what's advisable, and what people and other organizations are doing. Two of our groups are compromised populations — our tutors, who are elderly or older, and our learners, who are immigrants and frontline workers — so, being in person was not good for us. So, we slowly moved toward online teaching, basically.
Q: How did that happen?
A: I pulled together something known as a distance learning initiative for 20 of the tutors who volunteered to try working online. Then I collected data from them to see how it was going. We also have had 40 new tutors come on board, and they just hit the ground running online. ...
They're working one-on-one on Zoom sharing screens. ... It's been really positive. Right now, we have about 90 learners who are being tutored virtually. That's amazing. When we were up and running, it was, like, 150. So, we're getting back to full service.
Q: Had LitNet ever had virtual learning before?
A: No, not at all. As we started this, we thought it's not going to work because our tutors are older. ... We assumed our tutors wouldn't be comfortable and wouldn't have the skill set and experience to work virtually, and we assumed that our learners wouldn't have access to technology, and we were wrong on both counts. ...
The tutors have done a great job, all ages. And the learners, they have devices because that's how they communicate with their families at home.
Q: Will we see more of an emphasis on remote learning at LitNet after the pandemic ends?
A: I think that what we're looking for is to be back in person, because relationships are so integral to what we do, the in-person relationships. But, we're going to be better because of this, because we can be hybrid.
If there's a snowstorm now, we know how to be online. Some of our tutors go to Florida in the wintertime, and now they can continue to work with our learners because they've learned how to do this, so there will be less of a pause. ...
Also, some of our learners work a lot and are busy. ... Now, they can choose a virtual tutor. So, I think it's going to make our makeup better.