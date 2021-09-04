PITTSFIELD — While waiting for a recent appointment at The Berkshire Eagle, Lesley Herzberg spends her time gazing at an old drawing of what now is the Clock Tower Business Center.
The complex, built to house a clockmaker in the late 19th century, contains the Eagle's newsroom, but it was the home of a paper company when this drawing was made.
"I never knew it was that big," Herzberg said of a group of buildings that was a lot larger then than it is now.
Studying old photographs is not just a passion for Herzberg. It also is part of her job description.
Herzberg, a former curator at Hancock Shaker Village, performs these tasks frequently in her position as executive director of the Berkshire County Historical Society, an organization that marks its 60th anniversary next year.
"You could put me in an archive with historic photos and I'd be there all day," Herzberg said.
The society is located in Arrowhead, "Moby-Dick" author Herman Melville's former residence in Pittsfield, which is a National Historic Landmark. The society purchased the 18th-century structure from a private owner for $100,000 in 1975, and moved in a year later.
We spoke with Herzberg about where her interest in history comes from, how her organization's mission is as much about interpreting the county's rich past as it is about preserving Melville's historic home, and why she and the board are on the lookout for additional exhibit space, particularly in downtown Pittsfield.
Q: How did you become a historian?
A: I've just always been interested in history. I grew up in a real old farmhouse in [New Boston] New Hampshire. I was always the kid who was digging in the dirt finding shards of pottery and wondering where they came from. And, I've always enjoyed visiting museums, so, that was part of it, too.
Q: Lots of kids like digging in the dirt and finding things, but you kept that interest into adulthood. How did you keep it going?
A: When I was in college [Kenyon College in Ohio], I started taking a lot of art history classes and museum study classes, and I just felt like that was the right niche for me.
I did several internships while I was in college, at my college museum. I also have a lot of family members that are very much involved. That might be part of it, too. My uncle was the archivist at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville [North Carolina]. I actually went and did an internship with him when I was in college.
Q: What grabs you about history, makes you excited?
A: I think a lot of times it's about the stories. I like looking at an old house and thinking, "What did it originally look like? What was added?" It's like a piece of a mystery, a piece of a puzzle. ... And I've always been a real object person. I'm always trying to figure it out in terms of material culture ... what story does that object tell?
To take that one step further in terms of a career, what I love about it is, you get to take these things, these objects, and you get to teach other people about them. Using that object-based learning, I think that's a real challenge. That's kind of what I'm in it for.
Q: The Berkshire County Historical Society was formed in 1962. Was there another entity before that?
A: No. A lot of these [organizations] happened when the [bicentennial] was happening [in 1976] and people we're getting interested in their history.
This was 1962, so, obviously, it predates that, but I think it was all part of the mindset that there were a lot of these groups, especially in Pittsfield. From what I understand, there were a lot of philanthropic groups [then]. They would align themselves and decide, "OK, we're going to save this or we're going to do this."
And here's the other piece. Pittsfield doesn't really have its own historical society. We really function in that way even though we are the Berkshire County Historical Society. That's really one of our main missions, Pittsfield history, because we're located in Pittsfield.
Q: According to your mission statement, one of the Berkshire County Historical Society's tasks is also the preservation and interpretation of Arrowhead. What does that mean?
A: Let's take the interpretation first. Arrowhead has a pretty long history that actually doesn't all include Herman Melville [Melville owned Arrowhead from 1850 to 1863, before selling it to his brother, Allan, and members of the Melville family resided there until 1927]. It was actually built, we think, in 1784 by one of the first settlers of Pittsfield, which was then Pontoosuc Plantation, a Revolutionary War captain named David Bush.
He built it for his son. It was often just called the Bush Tavern at that point, and was actually a stagecoach stop on the north-south route through the county.
We could say that we're going to interpret this as the Bush Tavern. But, let's be honest, that's not what people are coming to see. So, obviously, when we say we're interpreting, we're interpreting the mid-19th century, the time that Herman Melville himself resided there.
The preservation part, obviously, has to do with the physical structure of the building. There were four subsequent owners (after the Melville family) and then the Historical Society purchased it. ... Those subsequent owners made some changes to the house. ... Those owners took off the piazza that Melville had built himself on the north side of the house, obviously an inspiration for his "Piazza Tales." They had to put it back on.
Q: As a small nonprofit, how do you afford Arrowhead's upkeep?
A: I do a lot of grant writing.
Q: Do you ever interpret other eras besides Melville's?
A: We're collaborating right now with the Berkshire Museum on the Native American exhibit. We're trying to balance the Melville aspect of our educational programs and Berkshire County educational programs, and sometimes that's hard because it's so easy to focus on Melville. ... When we purchased Arrowhead, things turned more specifically to Melville.
Q: Do you work with the other historical societies in the Berkshires?
A: Sometimes. From 1962 to 1975, that was one of the society's major goals. ... That's certainly one of my goals and something we talk about with the board as well.
We'd certainly like to unite those historical societies through Berkshire County again and work together. If we can be kind of an overarching influence and help people get together, we're happy to do it. We don't want to take over anything. ... It would be great to start the conversation again.
Q: What other exhibitions would you like to do?
A: I would love to do an exhibit on GE [General Electric]. That's another goal. I think it would be fun. ... My big hurdle is event space. ... One of the goals of the society is that we would love to find a downtown [Pittsfield] space ...
We'll still own Arrowhead and run it so it can live on its own as Melville, but [with more space] we can expand the historical society to what it can really be. ... We have an amazing collection that no one gets to see because we have no event space. ... So, we're kind of on the lookout for a downtown building.
Q: Tell me something about Berkshire County history that most people don't know.
A: Here's a great connection between Melville and the Shakers: [Nathaniel] Hawthorne and Melville in 1851 had a foot race around the round stone barn at Hancock Shaker Village. Not a lot of people know that.
Q: Who won?
A: I don't know. It was only Hawthorne who wrote about it.