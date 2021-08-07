PITTSFIELD — Matthew Thomas always has loved to perform. His father sensed this when Thomas was young, creating a performance space for him at their home in suburban Nashville, Tenn.
"I've been doing shows in my attic since I was this big," said Thomas, who lives in North Adams. "My dad built me this thing with curtains, and basically my first shows were opening the curtain and jumping out and doing things. ... It's a bug that you get from very early on."
In Thomas' case, that bug never has left.
He has been a musician, a singer, an actor, a musical theater director and a teacher, who recently was elected dean of the Berkshire chapter of the American Guild of Organists. The guild, founded in 1896, is an education and service organization that promotes organ and choral music. It has 14,700 members worldwide, in approximately 300 chapters, who are assigned to nine geographical regions, according to the organization's website. The Berkshire chapter has 31 members.
Thomas also recently was named interim artistic director of the Berkshire Concert Choir in Pittsfield for the 2021-22 season, is the director of music, choirmaster and organist at St. John's Episcopal Church in Williamstown, and teaches music at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams and St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams.
That is a lot of performance venues — even for someone with the bug.
We recently spoke with Thomas about his love of performing, how he fell in love with the organ, his favorite style of performing and what he would be doing if he couldn't perform.
Q: Have you always been involved with music?
A: Yes. I started playing piano in about the first grade. My father was a singer, so, I always sang, too.
Q: Lots of people change professions before they begin doing what they love. Did you start in a different career?
A: Not really. It's always been piano or teaching or performing. I've sung in a ton of choirs. My father was a minister of music, too; he had one of those megachurches, 30,000 in the congregation, 300 in the choir. So, just by osmosis, I think I picked up a lot.
At first I was going to be like a singer, actor, dancer. That life is great, but it's just impossible. You're either a millionaire or a pauper. So, it was like I have a skill set that will still let me be in this creative world, but on a different side of the table.
Q: So, how did the organ fit into all this?
A: I taught for a year at Belmont Academy [a Tennessee prep school] before I went to New York City, where I lived for 19 years. I studied musical theater and went on a few national tours as a singer, actor and dancer [Thomas played Linus in a national tour of "Snoopy," the sister show to the play "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown"]. ... I did a job where I met somebody that knew about a small church (Grace and St. Paul's Church in Manhattan) that needed a musician, and that's where I fell in love with the organ.
Q: What made you fall in love with the organ?
A: Because I was singer and a pianist, I think [the organ] is like two kinds of instruments. It takes a wind instrument that has a very vocal quality and a keyboard instrument and it puts them together. It's just gorgeous, because it can be as soft as you want it to be and as loud as you want.
Q: How did you get involved with the American Guild of Organists?
A: Because I was an organist, I was in the American Guild chapter in New York. When I came here, I just moved my membership. I started to get to know them, and they were looking for people who were younger, in the earlier days of their career. ... I ended up being [elected] the dean for two years.
Q: What does the dean of an American Guild of Organists chapter do?
A: I head up the programming, and work with visiting artists and lecturers to work out their contracts with them. I go through the executive board, too. ... We are trying to encourage younger members and younger students [to join] who may be pianists and want to discover the [organ]. ... You don't have to be an organist to be a member, although most people are. Just a lover of organ music.
Q: When you were a musical theater/music director, you served as the collaborative pianist and director for Broadway Sings for E.A.T. [the Emerging Artists Theatre, which is a theater company]. How did you get involved with that?
A: My friend was working with E.A.T., or she was in the company at the time, and she gave my name to the person who was looking for an artistic director, and they called me up.
Basically, it was Broadway singers who would come and do a series of Broadway songs. It's a fundraiser for the Emerging Artists Theatre. I didn't organize the fundraising part. I played the piano and worked with the singers. It was good-caliber talent. [One of the artists who Thomas accompanied was Daisy Eagan, who performed on Broadway in "The Secret Garden" and "The Wild Party" and is the youngest woman to ever win a Tony Award].
Q: What do you like better, directing musical theater, working with choirs, or performing?
A: I guess I do like being an artistic director, a music director, better than being just an actor, because you have a lot of creative control and you kind of get to be in charge, if you will, which is a lot of fun. And it's also kind of a team sport. You're not always in the practice room by yourself, or you're not always doing something alone, so, it's more of a communal process, which I really love. ...
As a pianist and organist, you practice alone a lot. You're in the practice room for hours and hours a day. But, with singing, you all have to be together.
Q: You teach music, you're dean of an organists' guild, you're the music director and organist for a church and you also run a choir. Where do you find the time?
A: So, it's juggling a lot. It does add up. It makes your plate really heavy. But, it's great, especially after a year-and-a-half of the pandemic, to go out there and do it.
Q: How did you manage to teach music during the pandemic?
A: That was tricky. I taught piano virtually. ...
I did do a few virtual things for my students to keep them interested and with the choir, of course. It was a totally different experience [with the church choir] because in church, we would have a photographer with three video cameras and we would record the service, then I would go back and layer a bass and harmony track to that. So, it was more of a process. But, it was a great experience because I learned a ton about Premier Pop and video and audio editing. So, I feel like I kind of won.
As terrible as the pandemic was, I kind of felt like it moved my career forward and gave me a lot of opportunities. Luckily, my church had the endowment to do it, so, we were able to do a lot of these things.
Q: You must be happy to be teaching in person again.
A: I'm glad that I'll be teaching in person, and that we'll be singing in person ... even if we have to do it with singers' masks.
Q: If you weren't involved in music, what do you think you would be doing?
A: If I weren’t a musician, I would want to be an actor and comedian. If I can’t inspire folks to sing, I can, at least, make them laugh. That is healing, too.