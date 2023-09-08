Michael Beck and Thaddeus Thompson are co-leaders of Berkshire Botanical Garden's growing operation

PITTSFIELD — When Michael Beck left the Berkshire Botanical Garden for a two-year sabbatical in 2021, the board brought in an experienced replacement, Thaddeus Thompson, to serve as the nonprofit's interim executive director.
But Thompson was more than a fill-in; he became a fit-in. A board member of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, Thompson did the job so well that when Beck returned from England this summer the board decided to make the two men co-executive directors.
Their partnership officially began on Aug. 1. This is the first time Berkshire Botanical Garden has had co-executive directors since its founding in 1934.
Beck also served as an interim director for the first six months of his tenure, which began in 2013. It's not unusual for two people to share a leadership position, or for an interim director to become a permanent one. But pairing a full-time director with his fill-in replacement is not often done.
So how does that arrangement work? We spoke with Beck, who had served as the garden's executive director for eight years prior to his sabbatical, and Thompson about it recently.
THE EAGLE: Tell me about this management arrangement. Why was it set it up this way?
BECK: That's a very interesting question because I don't think it's the kind of model that a lot of places have. But what ended up happening in this situation is that when I was in charge I was granted a leave of absence and Thad jumped right in, and at the end of the day everyone sort of felt very comfortable with it staying in place. So the model that we ended up proposing, Thaddeus and I, and that the board liked, was of co-equals, co-executive directors.
THE EAGLE: So how does this partnership work?
THOMPSON: Mike and I have effectively divided up the portfolio of responsibilities of leadership and I think we've done this in a way that really plays to our strengths for the benefit of the garden. Mike is chiefly focused on operations, education, the visitor experience, all of that. I'm chiefly focusing on development and membership. We will collaborate closely as we move ahead in the campaign that we're working on around our master plan and further engaging the community.
THE EAGLE: How has co-leaders gone so far?
BECK: It's gone great. It was wonderful coming back to the garden after my little absence and seeing things coming along, and to have a sounding board with Thaddeus across the hall from me and my office. We try not to bother each other too much but it's a really conducive setup that we have here where we can delve into the scenarios that we're focusing on and serve as a sounding board for each other.
THOMPSON: And, we have the same taste in coffee.
I think both Mike and I have found during our time here that the way the garden has grown that the job is bigger than one person. We have grown so much over the last two years, partly due to COVID. The pandemic brought a lot of new people to the region and to the garden. We've seen growth in visitation and our programs, we're growing the garden itself. The fact that we have complementary skills I think is a great thing as we capitalize on them.
THE EAGLE: When you left to go on sabbatical, did you have any idea that this would be a shared position when you came back?
BECK: I had hoped that we could work something out. When Thaddeus started I was still here. While I was away I kept hearing from board members and it became very clear that he was a great fit for the organization. (When Thompson arrived, Berkshire Botanical Garden stated in a news release that he would work independently, with full executive powers, but that he would communicate regularly with Beck, keeping him informed of developments.)
THE EAGLE: How did you guys get involved in horticulture?
BECK: I've had several careers in my life. I started off as a scientist and then I went to law school to become a litigator and did that for a while before coming to the Berkshires and living full time. (Beck was born in Germany and still carries a German passport.) It was kind of a circuitous route to get here. My background in horticulture is I like plants, I like growing plants and I appreciate people who grow plants a lot better than I can. I don't pretend to have any expertise in that area, but it's wonderful to be involved in a organization that is really all about plants. That felt very comfortable and very gratifying.
THOMPSON: I worked with Tower Hill Botanical Gardens outside of Worcester, now called New England Botanic Garden [at Tower Hill]. Coincidentally, the first time I came to Berkshire Botanical Garden in 2014, Mike gave a tour for those of who had come out from Tower Hill Botanical Gardens. (Thompson is originally from Westchester County, N.Y.) So Mike gave me my personal introduction back then. I grew up in a family that really had a deep appreciation for gardening. Despite them I have a pale green thumb;I've killed more than my fair share of plants. But I have also a deep love and appreciation for plants, nature and the outdoors. I technically live outside of Boston, but I rarely get there. It's hard to leave here. It's a pretty beautiful corner of the world.
EAGLE: Have you also had other careers?
THOMPSON: I worked in international development, then went to graduate school and studied natural resource policy. I've long been interested in environmental issues. After working for many years in development and fundraising for higher education primarily, I had the opportunity to go work for the botanical gardens. I was eager to be able to take that opportunity. It's been a very gratifying and rewarding chapter.
EAGLE: Berkshire Botanical Garden is referred to as an educational organization on your website. What does that mean?
BECK: It's funny because we've been looking at our charter documents and our very early history very recently because we're doing strategic planning and making sure we're following the right leads. It was founded as an educational organization. You'll find that most public botanical gardens will do some education, but at BBG there's a real need for education. We have some very wonderful educators come through the gardens.
THOMPSON: A botanic garden can really be thought of as a museum of living things. So we have a curated collection of plants that we share with people. People come here for inspiration. They come here for pleasure. They come here to learn about plants and what they can grow at home. There really are a broad range of programs that we offer.
EAGLE: You opened your new camp lodge in June after holding an old fashioned barn raising in January. It's your first new building since the 1970s. How has it been received?
THOMPSON: It's been a fantastic addition to the gardens. It allowed us to expand our youth camp, which is really all about engaging kids with nature, the outdoors, plants and the gardens to essentially found the next generations of stewards of the gardens. The gardens are an antidote to an epidemic of nature deficit disorder.
BECK: I was really excited because that building was really the first phase of a very large master plan that we have for the gardens.
EAGLE: What is the goal of the master plan?
BECK: It's just a plan that we've been working on for several years now. It's been a great opportunity to work with architects and board members to really flesh out where we want to be in 18 to 20 years time. We haven't announced all the aspects of this plan because we want to be very thoughtful and deliberate about how we want it. There will be a lot more coming.