PITTSFIELD — To understand Mitch and Seth Nash's entirely unexpected and unplanned journey into making quirky gift items, start with a cardboard cutout cat called "Flat Cat."
The brothers, who co-own and co-founded Blue Q in Pittsfield, originally had planned to open a decorative home lighting business in Boston. To help decorate their studio, Mitch cut out a picture of a cat from an advertisement and pasted it to a piece of cardboard. The cat was flat, hence the name.
At the time, the men didn't have enough money to start a decorative lighting business, but their friends thought the cardboard cutout cat was cute. So, they decided to concentrate on marketing their homemade decoration instead.
"It turned out the cat just took off," Seth said. "So, we had to decide whether we wanted to be in the cardboard cat business. So, we both quit our jobs and started doing that full time."
The result was Blue Q, which develops and sells zany, quirky gift items, like cards, socks, breath spray, car air fresheners, oven mitts and refrigerator magnets — all containing sharp graphics and catchy slogans. We spoke with the Pittsfield natives recently about a business that they readily admit started by default.
Q: Mitch, how did you come up with the idea for the cat?
Mitch: Umm, I don't know. This is probably more detail than you'll want, but this ad was a double-page spread. It looked like a cat I'd always wanted, but I would never want to take care of a pet. ... The whole thing was like a big accident. There's a lesson there, I guess, in watching out for life's happy accidents.
Seth: It wasn't designed as a product to be sold ...
Mitch: It was a five-minute lark. I just went on the desk [and made it], and then one day someone came in and thought it was a real cat and then a lightbulb went off. We told our dad [who owned a metal fabrication company in Pittsfield] that we were going to print 10,000 cats and he was like, "Oh, I hate cats. The only good cat is a flat cat." So, our dad named it without actually intending to.
Q: So, you just backed into this whole career making quirky gifts? It wasn't planned out or anything?
Seth: Not at all. We didn't even know what industry we were in when we started.
Q: So, how did you learn? Trial and error?
Seth: Yeah, there was no flat cat school to go to.
Mitch: The thing is that we're extremely lucky. This thing turned into a pet rock, and these cardboard companions, we ended up selling a couple of million of them. They were quickly picked up by Bloomingdale's and they put them in their front window for Christmas [in 1988]. There were about 100 of them unpackaged in the window. Then we could tell everyone, "We're in Bloomingdale's," and this was when Bloomingdale's was hot.
It's an unwritten rule that when you start a company that you don't start with one item. It just won't work. No one wants to buy one thing, invoice one thing, or ship one thing. But, this thing just took on a life of its own because it was a cat, you know. ... So, we had the heat and the popularity of this thing to push us along faster than what normally would have happened.
Q: Seth, a profile on you that's posted on 1Berkshire's website describes your products as "quirky and loud, but charming" just like you.
Seth: It said I was charming?
Q: That's what it said. How would you guys describe your products?
Mitch: Our products are a mashup of words and pictures. They're a little lippy, and we like to think that they have a good combination of novelty and utility. So, they're useful, but they can also entertain at the same time ...
Seth: ... And they also usually have a sharp point of view to the people that you're giving it to.
When you buy a card in a shop, it says "Happy Birthday," it's very generic. But, the language of our cards is much narrower. So, when you're looking at a whole rack of our stuff, you'll dismiss most of it until you come to the one thing and you say, "Oh, that's definitely Tony." People feel like it's a much more targeted gift to the person that they're giving it to.
Q: Did you start out making you products like that?
Seth: [It was] the cat. We kind of weren't in the language business as much as it kind of evolved over time ...
Mitch: ... But, if we hadn't named that cat Flat Cat, we might not be here right now, because that's a great name. It's funny, it's catchy, it's got a little rhyme to it. It's a little wrong — flat cat meaning driven over by a car. But, that product, I think, embodied what we're still doing today. ... It's just kind of turning things upside down a little bit.
Q: You use a lot of curse words on your products. Why do you do that, and does it help or hinder your sales?
Mitch: It limits our sales, but it also expands our sales because the vocal minority that doesn't like it, they can just go and [expletive] themselves. ... Any time we use that language, it's never in a mean spirit. If you look at the Blue Q stuff online, we use those words to amplify something positive.
Seth: We're never calling someone an [expletive]. It's never disparaging. I also think a lot of companies are afraid to go there because they're going to get a lot of flak for it. But, if you look at the bestsellers in our line, traditionally, those are the better sellers, because people are used to expressing themselves with those words.
Mitch: Yeah, it's honest. This is the way we speak, so, we're just speaking the way everybody else is always speaking. Again, we use those words as amplifiers. Those words aren't the sole reason why someone is buying something, it's that those words are being used to amplify something that's already true and they just add that amplification. There still has to be another idea going on there.
Q: What's the most off-the-wall gift item you've ever made?
Mitch: The Nelson Mandela car air freshener ... one of those things you hang in the rearview mirror.
Q: How did you come up with that?
Mitch: We sold car air fresheners for quite a few years. ... At one point they were a popular item so, one day we were brainstorming and one of the people who was working with us gave us a list of ideas, and one of the ideas that they gave us was for a Nelson Mandela car air freshener. It was an homage to Nelson Mandela. That was pretty weird.
Do you want more examples? Oh, gosh. ... We also made juicy mullet body wash as a car wash soap and it did very well.
Another funny category that we made was instant Irish accent breath spray. Remember when Binaca used to make those little [breath spray] tablets that would go in your pocket? Well, we made a whole line of those to instantly have an Irish accent, instantly to understand your mom, instantly know when you're going to die. You would spray these and the whole joke is that these would transform you.
Seth: And we had a few people who called, not jokingly, and said it didn't work.
Q: How do you manage to stay fresh in this business without getting derivative? When you come up with a real good idea, I'm sure you're tempted to repeat it.
Seth: The hardest thing is, what new-product category can we jump into. We're obviously always trying to merge our strengths, which are graphics and writing, and as long as those two things can go on a product, we're interested. But, it's still hard to come up with things.
We started making oven mitts several years ago. At the time, actually still to this day, most oven mitts are cutesy, decorative things, they have flowers on them or plaid. ... There's very little humor and fun graphics on oven mitts. So, that was successful for us. We didn't invent the category, but we made it fun. That's usually the best thing for us — an already established category.