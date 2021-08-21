Natalie Johnsonius Neubert, executive director of the Berkshire Music School, says that like with untold numbers of businesses, the coronavirus pandemic has had its impact. "We're in a year of change, so, the pandemic has allowed us to slow down," she says. "We had most of our lessons and classes online last year. It really gave us a chance to think about what are we doing, what are the programs, and with me being new and having a slightly different view of the organization."