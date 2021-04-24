PITTSFIELD — Olivier Meslay is not an artist, but he has the experience, knowledge and feel to understand the power that exists within art to move and affect people.
Meslay is the Hardymon Director of the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, more commonly known as The Clark.
In 2016, he became the fifth person to hold this position since The Clark opened in 1955, and he brought with him some impressive credentials. They include 17 years as curator of British, American and Spanish paintings at the Musee du Louvre in Paris, one of the world's most famous art museums; and seven years as senior curator of European and American Art at the Dallas Museum of Art in Texas.
We spoke with the Morocco-born Meslay recently about how he became interested in art, what it's like working at the Louvre, what he believes makes a piece of art powerful, The Clark's mission and why he still loves to ride his bike.
Q: How did you originally become interested in art?
A: One of our docents asked me this question a week ago, and I have to confess, it was not an easy answer.
For a long time, I hesitated between literature and art, not to be a writer, but to study literature (Meslay also is a member of the editorial board of The British Art Journal). I started to be interested in the arts at the age of 16 or 17, and then when I had to pick a college direction, which is very different in France. I picked art history. Then I became crazy about it.
Q: What was it about art that grabbed you?
A: I think there is a sort of endless opportunity when you discover art to look at what is around you in a way which, I think, is very special and very rewarding.
Everywhere you travel, everywhere in the countryside, there is something that you learn, and you learn it in the best way. It's about beauty, it's about people, it's about feelings. The aspect of knowledge is very important.
The other aspect is that when you are in front of something that is beautiful or it is touching you, there is a moment when you are suspended in another time frame. You are on pause.
I've always been very, very interested and eager to have this sort of moment when you look at a piece of art. It could be a sculpture, a piece of furniture, it could be architecture and suddenly you are transported into another moment. Then you come back to the real life and you have been enriched.
Q: Do you come from a family of artists?
A: No, not at all. I come from a family that was interested in art a little bit, but not very much. I think that was something that happened later in my teenage years, or something that happened before, but I [did not come] from a very knowledgeable family on this side. ...
My family came in the 1920s to Morocco, and I was born there and grew up there until I was 13 [when the family moved to France]. My father was working in a plant. Nothing about art. My wife comes from a diplomatic family, but not me.
Q: Did you go to the Ecole du Louvre to be an artist or to study art?
A: To study art history. I've never done any studio practice.
Q: How did you end up working at the Louvre? What's it like to work there?
A: If you want to be a curator in the French governmental museum system, you have to go through a competition, and if you win that competition, after that you go into what we call the national museum, and the Louvre is one of the biggest museums in France and one of the largest in the world.
When you start there, you are overwhelmed by many things. You are overwhelmed by the collection, which is one of the best you can study. It is also linked with something that is very specific with many European institutions. It is not only the collection that has been given to the Louvre, it is the collection of the nation.
There are a lot of things that go back to the Middle Ages, for example. ... There is a very unique situation between the nation and the museum, because there is also a lot of iconic objects, the former king's crown ... plenty of objects that go back centuries ago and that make up the identity of France.
It's also a huge place. ... It is 1 mile and a half long, and if you want to go to a place, you need to know the way. It could be very challenging sometimes. ... It's endless.
When I left the Louvre I didn't know half the collection.
Q: Why did you leave Paris to go to Dallas? It seems like an incredible culture shift.
A: It seems to be counterintuitive, but let me explain.
My wife and I have always been very fond of this country. We had visited this country a lot before; I think with even our honeymoon, we came to the U.S. When I was at the Louvre, I was in charge of the American art collection, so, I helped every single museum in France work on their American art collection. So, I became very, very involved in artistry with colleagues and professors.
I did a lot of trips to the U.S. and worked in many situations and with colleagues in this country. So, I became more interested in how the museum world in the U.S. was working.
Q: Why did you come to The Clark?
A: That was also not a surprise. In 2000, my wife and I were invited by The Clark and asked if we were interested in applying for the fellowship program. We were accepted and we spent 10 months in Williamstown. Our kids went to the elementary school there. It was a transformative year for us.
Q: The Clark is unique in that it serves a dual role as both a museum and a research institution. Do you see yourself more as the former or more of the latter?
A: I think that depends on who you are at The Clark.
The ones in the research- or academic-side program see this more from an academic aspect than the people who are working on the museum side. I think in the eyes of the public we are still a museum because of the exhibitions, the collections. ... It is the more visible part of the institution.
But, I think everything is important. I think we do great exhibitions because we are benefiting from the academic side.
Q: In your opinion, what makes a great piece of art a great piece of art?
A: That is a great question. ... I think that depends on who is looking at it. ...
Art is a way to communicate with other people. When you look at a piece of art, it's usually something that is a link to the people who made it, sometimes 500 years ago, sometimes yesterday. There is a spirit in it that's linking people. I think that's very important. ...
It is a way for people to communicate with people who have been gone for, sometimes, 100 years and to communicate with people who are around now but are different from you. You realize that you have something in common.
Q: I've heard that you were a cyclist at one point. Do you still ride your bike?
A: Yes, but not during the winter. I use my bike to really go around. I'm not doing hundreds of miles. I use my bike to go from my house to Spring Street to go to the grocery shop. It's more of an urban use of the bike. But, I love it.
I think the bike is a magical instrument. It gives you a lot of freedom. There is a very happy aspect of what the bike is ... the scale of it, the easiness of it, the fact that it's always available. You only need your energy to make it moving.
Q: There are a lot of hills in the Berkshires. Have you tried to cycle some of them?
A: No, because my bike is a very old one. It is probably 50 years old. And, really, going up the hill, that is a lot of work.