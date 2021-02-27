PITTSFIELD — Advances in technology aim to make life better, but for those with physical or developmental disabilities, that change has been transformative.
"We say over here, for people without disabilities 'technology makes things easier,'" said Sal Garozzo, executive director of United Cerebral Palsy of Western Massachusetts, which is based in Pittsfield. "For people with disabilities, we say 'Technology makes things possible.'"
Garozzo, who has served in his current position since 2015, has over 30 years of experience in the human services field, which includes previous positions with organizations in New York state and Maine.
We sat down recently with the Rensselaer, N.Y., resident and talked about why he became involved in his chosen field, and how technology has helped the people his organization serves live more productive lives.
Q: Why did you decide to make human services your career?
A: I've always been interested in helping people from a young age. I think that's something that everybody who comes into human services does initially. But, probably, what got me more interested in this particular field is that I'm from Italy, and we would go visit relatives overseas.
I remember one summer I had a pretty powerful experience when I was visiting my relatives for the entire summer.
Q: What happened?
A: When I was over there, I did the best in terms of trying to speak Italian, and I noticed some of the people who were there or didn't know my family or me approached us a little differently. One of those people was a close friend of our family and said, "Do you know how nice it is that your family hosts a disabled boy for the summer." And my relative said, "No, no, you misunderstood. He really is a relative from overseas. You really shouldn't judge a person by how they speak or their appearance, or things like that."
That always stuck with me in terms of how people make judgments and may not necessarily give somebody the benefit of the doubt, despite what their capacity is. So, when I had the opportunity in college [Canisius College] to look at the helping professions, that really kind of solidified it for me.
Q: What services does your organization provide?
A: What most people don't realize is that when you hear the words United Cerebral Palsy, or UCP, they think that we're only an agency that works with cerebral palsy.
We started off with families that have children with cerebral palsy, but they were looking for services to demonstrate that their child had more capacity than what people gave them credit for. So, services began to develop at families' requests to look at all disabilities and develop programming like assisted technology, which helps people with disabilities use technology to support their independence. ...
We do it a little bit differently than a lot of other agencies. Most of it is because we have an assisted technology program that can help people become more independent.
Q: So, how do your determine what services a specific person may need?
A: We take a whole-family approach. We look at the whole family and really help the person who has the disability come up with an individualized plan that's going to get them the quality of life that they're looking for. We call it a life without limits. ...
A lot of other agencies look at it from the perspective that they have set programs. ... UCP is kind of unique in that whenever a person comes in, we design a program that's tailor-fit for them.
Q: Give me examples of how the disabled benefit from technology.
A: A person who lives in a wheelchair and has limited use of their arms and hands, and all they want to do is turn on their television, change the channels, without anyone offering them assistance. Well, now there are smart devices that you can hook up to your TV, and voice-activated commands that can take the place of what their arms and hands aren't able to do.
There are people who struggle with memory issues and can't remember how to put together a recipe. Let's say they're making sauce. Well, now there's a computer software program that breaks down all the steps to make their sauce and all they need to do is press a button and it prompts them to the next step.
There's sensor technology that can help people live independently. Let's say you have a senior who wants to live on their own but they're a fall risk or have memory problems. We now have the technology where we can fit devices into the home to determine whether somebody is safe in their own apartment.
Q: What did the technology for those with disabilities used to look like?
A: Technology in the 1970s was mobility devices, motorized wheelchairs or braces, really just basic stuff to help people be as independent as possible. But, now, we're getting into the minutiae of how people think and how we can use technology to help somebody's ability to read, somebody's ability to see things, someone's ability to remember things. ...
They're advancing exoskeleton technology to support people's ability to walk. ... We're really hoping that technology empowers people to live the life that they choose.
Q: UCP-Western Massachusetts recently opened a community tech support center. What does it do?
A: We were approached by the Massachusetts [Rehabilitation] Commission because the number of individuals with disabilities that actually have access to technology lags behind people without disabilities. If you think about it, people that could benefit from it the most have the least opportunity to access this.
Many people who have disabilities live in poverty. They don't have the resources to be able to afford the Wi-Fi, the internet and all the hardware that goes along with it.
To the Massachusetts Rehab Commission's credit, they decided that in order to help the people in their program be able to do things like look for jobs online or take classes remotely, they went and purchased technology for everybody so even an agency like UCP would be able to troubleshoot or help provide training to these folks who have never seen computers for the first time, much less navigate Zoom class meetings.
Can you imagine you've got a computer and you've got a Zoom class on Monday and you've never even turned it on before?
Q: Is technology helping to change the stigma that often surrounds people who have disabilities?
A: It has changed some things, and I'll give you a perfect example.
There's a program for people that have visual impairment where they could have the computer read an email to them and they could respond to it verbally and then it sends the email to somebody. If all you've got is an email and you respond to the email and the person responded back to you and you had no idea they had support technology to respond, you wouldn't know the person had a visual impairment. And that's commonplace.
Technology has been able to raise the bar, so to speak, that people with disabilities aren't affected by their disabilities. ... It's really leveling the playing field.
I had a Zoom meeting with someone several months ago, and it wasn't until the person moved away from their desk that I realized the person was in a wheelchair and we'd been talking for several hours. There was no need for me to focus in on that. It wasn't anything that was relevant. It was because of that platform that it helped remove the stigma. ... I'm pretty passionate about this, I hope you can tell.
Q: I can. Why are you so passionate?
A: I think part of it goes back to that experience I had overseas, that people around me didn't realize that because I didn't speak the way they spoke, that I didn't have as much to contribute, and that wasn't the case. So, I can relate to someone with a disability using technology to level the playing field and how good that makes you feel when people around you treat you as an equal.