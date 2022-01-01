Sally Harris, president of St. James Place, a nonprofit that turned the former St. James Church property in Great Barrington into a cultural center and event space, has a vision for what the site can be. "That's the challenge that my husband and I are working on now: How to really create something that can stand on its own, because it's quite dependent on the arts organizations that use it," Harris says. "But, the good news is, we have such interesting varieties of uses. ... I think it's for us to court more uses for this space ... and to get younger people to find more ways to use it."