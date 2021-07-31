Sander Stotland, general manager of the Pittsfield Suns, says he is content where he is at the collegiate baseball level. "People ask me all the time about the hours you work and why do you keep doing it. Well, when you come in the ballpark and open the gate and see a family of four and they're all happy and you've given them a fairly affordable night out, and at the end of the night you see that family and Dad is carrying one of the kids and the other one is in between them, that's what it's all about. That's what keeps you coming back."