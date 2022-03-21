GREAT BARRINGTON — ExtraSpecialTeas will hold its sixth birthday celebration and the grand opening of its new teahouse at 226 Pleasant St. in Housatonic on April 16. The Blue Party (blue is for autism awareness) will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day and April is Autism Awareness Month.
The company supports, trains, and empowers young adults with diverse learning differences, such as autism Down syndrome and sight impairment to learn, work and thrive in the Berkshires. Information: www.extraspecialteas.org.