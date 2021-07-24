GREAT BARRINGTON — Dr. Kenneth Faber has been named interim chief medical officer at Community Health Programs. He succeeds Dr. Christopher Sprowl, who departed his 10-month interim role to take a position as president of Sinai Medical Group/Ambulatory Enterprise in Chicago.
Faber most recently had served as vice president of clinical care at Grand Rounds, a San Francisco-based health care company, where he focused on accelerating development of the practice’s remote care services after the COVID-19 shutdown.
From 1997 to 2019, Faber worked with the Colorado Permanente Medical Group in a series of leadership positions. As a practicing physician, Faber worked with Colorado Reproductive Endocrinology, and was an assistant professor in the University of Colorado's Department of Reproductive Endocrinology.
Faber earned his medical degree at the University of Michigan School of Medicine.