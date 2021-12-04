PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Music School has added two faculty members, hired an operations manager, appointed new officers to its board of trustees and formed an advisory board.
The new faculty members are Jonathan Suters, on guitar and percussion, and Bing Liu, who is returning to teach violin. Jim Wojtaszek has joined the school as operations manager.
Suters, who began studying music at age 9, has worked with numerous artists, including James Taylor and Dr. John, taught at several Berkshire-area educational institutions and performed with numerous area performing arts organizations. He lives in New Marlborough.
Liu, a graduate of the Boston Conservatory of Music, began winning prestigious violin competitions when she was 14. She co-founded the Berkshire Trio, plays in the Berkshire Symphony and teaches at Miss Hall’s School.
The new board officers are Christine Condaris, president; Jeffry Bradway, vice president; Lisa M. Avery, secretary; and Cindy Hashim, treasurer.
The new advisory board is composed of three community members with specialized expertise in the Berkshires’ community building: social justice facilitator and performer Otha Day; medical manager and nonprofit organizer Lacy Florentino-Consolati; and cultural and educational manager Bridget Rigas.