Great Barrington: Fairview Hospital achieves 5-star rating

Fairview Hospital, a Critical Access Hospital and an affiliate of Berkshire Health Systems, has been awarded a five-star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality patient care.

The overall rating, between one and five stars, provides consumers with a summary of a hospital’s overall quality performance averaged into a single summary score, with five-stars being the highest rating.

Scores are determined from a variety of data reported, including mortality, safety of care, timely and effective care, readmissions, and patient experience. Fairview Hospital is one of two hospitals in Massachusetts to earn the five-star rating.

Fairview Hospital was also named one of the 67 top hospitals nationwide recognized for quality and patient experience by CMS based on survey responses from patients about nurse-physician communication, staff responsiveness, and facility cleanliness and quietness.

