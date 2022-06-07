GREAT BARRINGTON — Fairview Hospital has been named one of the 20 highest-ranked critical access hospitals in the country by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, the National Rural Health Association has announced.
The hospital achieved two top-20 recognition awards for overall hospital performance and best practice achievement for patient perspective.
The overall hospital performance award is based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX and its eight indices: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and finance.
The best practice achievement for patient perspective is a rating of hospital performance based on percentile rank across all 10 HCAHPS domains.
Fairview has been invited to an awards ceremony that will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Missouri.