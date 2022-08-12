GREAT BARRINGTON — Fairview Hospital raised funds to support investments in orthopedic technology at its first in-person summer fundraiser in three years, which took place July 21.
Some $275,000 is expected to be raised from the annual summer event, which is the hospital’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Over 300 supporters attended a festive cocktail party reception at Gedney Farm in New Marlborough. The event was hosted by 30 community volunteers who serve as the gala committee.
Philanthropist Robert L.W. McGraw received the C. Bernard and Irene Shea Community Service Award, which recognizes a community member who has shown consistent and generous support of Fairview Hospital and many other organizations.
The evening also marked the unveiling of Fairview Hospital’s “A Tradition of Care” exhibit, a 15-panel display sharing the story of Fairview Hospital’s history and the strong community partnerships, milestones and community leaders that have provided a strong foundation for over a century.