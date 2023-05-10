Fake kidnappings ae increasing; here's how to thwart them

It’s the phone call every parent dreads: “A strange man forced me into his car!”
It sounds like your child. The voice even included your child's correct name. But here's the reality: the call was made with a recording that was created with Artificial Intelligence. It's one more type of imposter scam. This crime is called “virtual kidnapping” and it is increasing in frequency.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, imposter scams cost Americans in excess of about $3 billion last year. The basic scenario works like this: a criminal calls the intended victim with the message that a family member has been kidnapped. A demand for payment of a ransom is made with the threat that failure to pay will result in harm to the “kidnap victim.” Instructions include the use of an untraceable payment method such as Bitcoin or a third-party processor and an additional threat that notifying law enforcement will also result in harm.
But there was no kidnapping. it was all made up. The criminal conducted research on the intended kidnap victim using AI. Results included descriptions, photos, behaviors, positive and negative personal information, and possibly voice patterns. The information is then used to create a personal profile that may include an AI-created synthesized voice recording. Now, the trap is set and the call is made.
It can take time for criminals to put something like this together, but time is on their side, and the payoff can be quite rewarding. Scammers have weaponized the technology. The length of the “cloned” voice message needs only to be a few seconds in length; just long enough to convey fear when paired with unidentifiable screams and noise.
While fake kidnappings are relatively infrequent, the number of reported attempted scams of this nature has increased in the post-pandemic environment. The crime is rooted in an attempt to create an emotional response from the targeted victim; fear, anger, compliance. Emotion distracts us from using logic and reason to address situations.
The FBI suggests the following to help avoid being scammed in a virtual kidnapping:
• Don’t trust the voice you hear on the phone. Voice-cloning technology creates very deceptive sound. Plus, the typical “victim” message is very short and does not allow you time to process the message.
• Be cautious posting information on social media. Personal data, travel plans, and medical conditions provide criminals with the facts that they can use to make scams believable.
• Develop a family plan to thwart fake kidnapping. Include a family password and share it verbally, not via email or text message. Consider the use of tracking devices or software. GPS features on cell phones and small transmitters such as the Apple iTag can provide you some degree of security but have implications in terms of privacy. Have open conversations before using these features. (Note: Apple iPhones can detect when an iTag is present and issue an alert to the owner).
• Buy time. If someone is present with you, mute your phone and have that person call 911 to have the dispatcher notify the FBI. If you can’t mute the phone, write a note.
• Withhold financial information from anyone you do not know such as account numbers, balances, banks or credit union names, or brokerage firm names .
Virtual kidnappings provide criminals with one more way to separate you from your money while creating emotional distress that can be difficult to overcome. A little planning and discussion can provide a wall of protection.
Scam Tip
The school year is rapidly coming to a close. Graduates and students on summer break will be out job hunting. While there are no guaranteed ways to detect job scams, the Federal Trade Commission suggests the following:
• Do your own research. Don’t accept any job offer until you’ve checked it out.
• Reach out to the company directly using contact information that you know is legitimate.
• Never bank on a “cleared” check. Honest employers don’t send you a check and then tell you to buy supplies, gift cards, or something else and to send back what's left.