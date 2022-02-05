EGREMONT —Alexis Fakelman of the Egremont Conservation Commission has received a certificate of achievement from the Massachusetts Association of Conservation Commissions for completing eight units of the state organization’s training program.
The MACC's Fundamentals for Conservation Commissioners Certificate training program provides conservation commissioners with the basic knowledge and practical tools essential to carry out the many responsibilities of administering the Wetlands Protection Act and open space planning.
The MACC is a nonprofit environmental organization founded in 1961 to support, educate and advocate on behalf of conservation commissioners.