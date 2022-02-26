Fallon names Herndon chief state programs officer

WORCESTER — Matthew Herndon has been named to the newly created position of chief state programs officer at Fallon Health of Worcester, a nonprofit health care services organization that provides services to Berkshire County.
In this role, Herndon will lead the organization’s MassHealth and Community Care lines of business, as well as other state programs that will further Fallon Health’s mission to serve individuals enrolled in health insurance programs sponsored or supported by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He will oversee the execution of business strategies, care models and provider performance, partnering with MassHealth officials as well as Fallon leaders.