PITTSFIELD — State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, will be the guest speaker when the Zonta Club of Berkshire County holds its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. on April 12 at Mazzeo’s Ristorante, 1015 South St., Pittsfield.
Farley-Bouvier will discuss issues that are before the legislature that pertain to young girls and women.
The format for these meetings is introductions, the speaker, a small business meeting and then dinner. The public is invited and can sign up for the dinner by reaching out to Gail Molari with a dinner choice of cavatelli vegatli, chicken marsala, or meat lasagna. RSVP for the dinner by Friday. Information: zontaberkshire.org.