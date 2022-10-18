PITTSFIELD
Berkshire Museum
elects new trustees
The Berkshire Museum’s board of trustees recently elected Judith Bookbinder, James Greenfield and Charles Walker to serve full terms on the board. It was the board’s first fully in-person meeting since early 2020.
The board also elected officers. Ethan Klepetar will continue as president for one more year. Jeffrey Belair, Rachel Melendez Mabee and Brian Tremblay will each serve two-year terms as vice president, secretary and treasurer, respectively.
Bookbinder joins the board after serving as vice president of creative communications at The Hearst Corp. for 27 years before retiring in December 2021. She and her husband, Larry Fischer, have lived in both New York City and the Berkshires since 1988, but now spend most of their time in Lenox. Bookbinder also serves on the boards of the ANA Education Foundation in New York City, and the Pine Cobble School in Williamstown.
Greenfield has served on the investment subcommittee of the Berkshire Museum for the past two years. He brings with him 36 years of investment experience in serving wealthy families and endowments as an investment portfolio manager. Greenfield and his wife, Marla, have a connection to the Berkshires of over 40 years.
Walker recently retired from Disney/ABC News based in New York City, where he served in multiple senior management roles. After retiring last year he decided to make Pittsfield and the Berkshires his permanent year-round home.
PITTSFIELD
2 elected to PCTV
board of directors
Audrey Hartley and Constance Scott were elected to three-year terms on Pittsfield Community Television’s board of directors during PCTV’s recent annual meeting.
An insurance professional, Hartley is a lifelong Pittsfield resident who has also served on the boards of Berkshire Business & Professional Women and Herberg Middle School.
Scott is the executive director of the Pittsfield Housing Authority. She also hosted the “Heart2Heart Morning Praise” radio program on WTBR-FM when it operated at Taconic High School.
Four incumbent board members also were reelected to three-year terms: Susetta Doucette, Cindy Shogry-Raimer, Patrick Gormalley and William Sturgeon. Doucette and Shogry-Raimer serve as the board’s vice president and treasurer, respectively.
The PCTV board of directors consists of 13 volunteers who live, work, or are retired from working in Pittsfield.
LAKEVILLE, Conn.
Salisbury Bank execs
hone leadership skills
Ryan Diamond, Aidan Gilligan, Kiersten Higgins, Michael Jordan and Jean Stapf are the 2022 graduates of Salisbury Bank’s leadership development program.
Diamond is the bank’s vice president, commercial credit manager; Gilligan, vice president, commercial lending officer; Higgins, assistant vice president, trust operations supervisor; Jordan, vice president, information technology security and service solutions manager; and Stapf, vice president, wealth manager and trust administrative coordinator.
Launched in 2019, the program provides an opportunity for bank personnel to develop leadership skills designed to enhance their performance, potential and provide them with an opportunity to apply leadership skills in a practical working environment.
Based in Lakeville, Conn., Salisbury Bank operates Berkshire branches in Great Barrington, Sheffield and South Egremont.