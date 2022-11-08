Adam Rice is named
accounting firm partnerAdam Rice has been named a business partner of the accounting firm Killeen Arace & Quinn PC.
A U.S. Army veteran, Rice holds both an accounting degree and MBA from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. After completing his degrees, Rice earned the enrolled agent, and certified public accountant designations.
A Berkshire County native who lives in Pittsfield, Rice most recently owned and operated ATW Accounting. Prior to his private practice, he worked as an accountant for a real estate firm, and public accounting as well as an adjunct accounting professor at MCLA.
Richard Slutzky joins
Barrington Stage boardRichard Slutzky, who has two decades of experience with major financial institutions managing foundations and philanthropic practices, has joinedBarrington Stage Company’s
board of trustees.
Slutzky, who lives in Egremont, retired in 2019 after 20 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and U.S Trust, where he served most recently as director of institutional sales.
For 13 years, he was the first vice president and senior philanthropic consultant for the Merrill Lynch Center for Philanthropy & Nonprofit Management. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch and moving to the private sector, Slutzky served as the executive director of the Jewish Community Foundation of MetroWest, New Jersey for eight years. He also served three years as the director of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Kansas City after having practiced law there for five years.
Locally, Slutzky is a member of the boards of Construct, Inc., the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires and Hazon, where he recently served as board chair. Slutzky is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and Emory University School of Law.
Berkshire Bank taps senior VP in Boston
Maria Montgomery has been named senior vice president, private banking for Berkshire Bank in Boston.
In this role, Montgomery will work with Berkshire’s private banking team to further support the bank’s commitment to clients and provide private banking relationship management to high-net-worth clients.
Her background includes over 23 years in the financial services industry, providing her clients with differentiated and valuable lending, cash management, financial planning and investment management solutions. She will help expand the Boston market by building and offering solutions for entrepreneurs, business owners, and high-net-worth clients.
Prior to joining the Berkshire Bank team, Montgomery worked for Cambridge Trust as a commercial relationship manager.
Cornelia Lenherr joins family practice at CHP
Dr. Cornelia F. Lenherr has joined Community Health Programs Health Center in Great Barrington as a family medicine physician.
With a certification in functional medicine, Lenherr most recently worked at Canyon Ranch in Lenox, where her patient care incorporated medicine, nutrition, exercise physiology, life management and spirituality. At CHP, she will care for adults and children?
Lenherr previously operated her own private practice in Rochester, N.Y., caring for adults with chronic conditions such as fatigue, gastrointestinal conditions, anxiety and depression.
She was also a physician in student health centers at the University of Santa Cruz and at the University of California, Berkeley. Earlier in her career she worked in private practices caring for children and adults.
Lenherr earned her medical degree at Dartmouth Medical School, and received a bachelor’s degree in pre-medical studies at Bard College at Simon’s Rock.
WMHT names new engagement chief
Mara Drogan has been named director of community engagement and education at WMHT Public Media in Troy, N.Y.
Drogan’s goals and duties include the creation of educational content that will serve educators, learners and families especially using the resource PBS Learning Media.
Drogan, who served four years as Troy’s city clerk, has also held multiple positions in academia at Siena College, Johns Hopkins University, the College of Saint Rose and the University of Albany. She earned a doctorate with distinction from the University of Albany in international, comparative and global history.
Salisbury Bank taps assistant IT director
Gary Cope has been promoted to assistant vice president, information technology help desk manager in the IT department at Salisbury Bank and Trust Co.
Cope, a two-time winner of the bank’s employee of the year award in 2015 and 2021, joined Salisbury Bank as an IT specialist in October 2012, and has been a team leader in the department for the past few years. He will be responsible for the planning, organizing and management of resources to meet IT department goals and customer service objectives.
Salisbury Bank operates three branches in the Berkshires in Great Barrington, Sheffield and South Egremont.