PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative will be holding two online workshops.
“Perfect Pitch: Creating a Powerful Treatment & Pitch Deck/Look Book” with Hollywood talent manager, producer and author Marilyn Atlas, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Participants will go through the process of a treatment and a pitch deck for projects that have been greenlighted or are in process.
A script workshop, “Navigating Character Arcs: Hone Your Script by Deepening Your Characters,” will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. June 24. Screenwriters, playwrights, producers, directors and novelists are invited to attend.
Information: info@berkshirefilm.org.