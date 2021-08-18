STOCKBRIDGE — Executive Producers/Directors Margie Friedman and Barbara Multer-Wellin have been selected to receive the 2021 Austen Riggs Erikson Prize for Excellence in Mental Health Media. The two women produced and directed the documentary film “Orchestrating Change” about the Me2/Orchestra, the world’s only orchestra created by and for people living with mental illness and those who support them. They will receive their award at a virtual event that will take place later this year. Information: www.austenriggs.org.